Grand County real estate sales, Dec. 12-18
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 12-18 were worth more than $38.1 million combined.
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 1, Block 2 – Liquid Property Group LLC to Cesar Homero Tienda Urbina and Luna Damaris Rocio Miranda, $52,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit A3, Bldg A – Judith and Robert McDermott Jr. to 454 Iron Horse LLC, $1,700,000
• Kremmling Block 10, Lots 10,12,14,16 – Scott Spade to Paul Hedgecock, $535,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 3, Block 6 – Steven and Linda Bailey to Benjamin Bringardner and Erin Meiburger, $95,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 107 – Charles and Silvija King to Matthew Becker and Joseph Denoncourt, $285,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 18 – Danny and Athena McCarty to Eric Stroller Living Trust and Colleen Stoller Living Trust, $114,000
• Grand Country Estates TRT 31 – Timothy and Alicia Bertling to Nicholas and Erin Didier, $1,290,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 7, Block 9 – Brian and Laurie Russell to Meaghan and Matthew Brugge, $670,000
• Gudgel Subdivision TRT 17 – Arthur Caro Jr. and David Logon to Kelly Pettijohn and Putnam Andrew-Bassett Pane, $901,500
• Lemmon Lodge Condo Unit 6 – Christine and Bob Mayfield to Lemmon Lodge 6 Revocable Trust, $520,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 3, Bldg 7 and Garage Space No 3 – Gwendolyn and David Crawford II to John and Bambi Statz, $717,500
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 306, TRT 5 – Eric Dieter and Michelle Johnson to Ryan and Jennifer Goethals, $500,000
• High Lonesome Trail Estate 1&2, Lot 1 4 – Jaie and Howard Daigle Jr, George and Leigh Shields to Jennifer Morris and Thomas Sarah, $1,873,000
• Eggert Subdivision Lot 7, Block 1 – Larry and Linda Wisdom to James and Kristina Krejci, $625,000
• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 6A – Allen and Leonora Hermann to Witmer Brink Living Trust, $365,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 6, Bldg Nystrom, Week 4 – Peter and Sandra Thompson to Terry Lutkiewicz, $2,750
• SECS 35,36 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – David Randall to Michal Tybus, $650,000
• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 62 – Gregory and Colleen Finnoff to Daniel and Elba Brosious, $1,525,000
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court A, Unit 6 – Dennis and Beverly Christine to Marcee and Michael Aude, $495,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1&2, Unit 2216 – Irene Jans to Casey and Meredith Parker, $505,000
• Grand River Ranch Parcel 98; SEC 5 TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 32,33 TWP 1.5N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 31,32,33 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – John and Anna Sie to Don Davis, $15,000,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 28, Unit 7 – Martin Maness, Kimberly Spilman and Robbin Thompson to Alison Boyer and James Horey, $580,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3413 – Albert and Rosemary Dowd to Alison Posada, $525,000
• Lakeview Subdivision Phase 1, Lot 2, Bldg B – William Miller to Glenn and Amber Powell, $455,000
• Mountain Terrace Townhomes Lot 6 – John and Kristine Clagett to JSW Mountain Property LLC, $1,350,000
• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 100 – Vincent and Maria Dipasquale to Amanda Sloan Armstrong Living Trust and Jarrett M. Armstong Living Trust, $2,099,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 14 – Dan Bennett Corporation to Fabio and Sarah Massena, $118,000
• Winter Glen Final Plat Lot 6 – Michael Patton to David and Jennifer Dallaire, $510,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 8, Block 21 – Susan and David Lindsey to Glenda and Richard Sherman, $43,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 23 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company to Jeff and Maureen Crist, $1,449,822
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 38 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Dana Williams, $738,767
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 47, Block 15 – Mary Monville and Eric Fredrickson to Scott Perry and Yanqin Mo, $60,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 16 – Charles Westerdale to Bian and Angela Doyle, $150,000
• SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Thomas and Deborah Jenkins to Robert A Stark IRA – $365,000
• Stonebridge at the Creek Lot 2 – Robert and Marilee Bergstrom to Robert and Nancy Keirns, $380,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Block 11, Lots 20,21 – Nelson and Alice Lee to Sergio Espinoza, $120,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 20, Unit 203 – William Roeder Jr. and Mary Gast to Molly and Jason Gaines, $592,500
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 40 – GRCO LLC to National Paper Printing Supplies Inc., $190,000
