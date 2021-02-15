Grand County real estate sales, Feb. 7-13
Grand County’s real estate transactions Feb. 7-13 were worth more than $18.3 million combined.
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Lot C-28- Nelson Properties LLC to Todd and Megan Trombley, $50,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 5, Block 6 – PL LP Investments LLC to Georgiy and David Tsitsishvili, $109,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lots 14,15,16,23 Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Water Rights – Marise, Guilherme and Melissa Cipriani to Dan Bennett Corporation, $500
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 7 201, Bldg 7 – John Graf and Cammy Dierking Graf to Stephanie Zanon, $380,000
• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 2064 – Kathryn Bierbaum and Craig Daugherty to Tiffiny Lawson, $215,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 10 – David and Rebecca Clifford to Jacob and Amy Richardson, $125,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 16 – Carin Aichele to Shalyn and Charles Kettering IV, $259,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E-32 – RMB Properties LLC to Nelson Properties LLC, $49,920
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 23, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Pettebone Family Trust, $99,000
• Grand Lake Lot 12, Block 36 – Lucas and Johanna Van Zijl to Ben Barron and Colleen Passoth, $105,105
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 3 – Gary Zaudtke to Thomas and Alison Murphy, $215,000
• Camp Wash/Tours/Argentine Sub Block 10, Lots 31, 32, 33 – McElhany Family Limited Partnership, Boyd Clark McElhany Trust, Ronald McElhany and Kathleen Walker to Diane Papedo, $18,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing, Lot 14, Block 4 – Mary Wilson to Christopher and Laura Dampf, $74,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Block 7, Lots 11, 12 – PL LP Investments LLC to Gregory and Deborah Hansen, $72,500
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 64-5 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to David, Sally, Matthew, Amy and Michael Primrose, $50,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 72 – R M Estates LLC to Samuel Colt Inc, $15,000
• Grandview Villas Unit 113 – Michael and Kylee Collins to Heineman Family Trust, $320,000
• Emerald Village Lot 5 – Wponds LLC to Country Acre Development Co LLC, $182,500
• Emerald Village Lot 4 – Wponds LLC to Black Pearl Enterprises LLC, $182,500
• Grand Lake Block 31, Lots 1, 2, 3 – Thomas and Dennis Burkhardt to Keith Simon and Victoria Newell Simon, $180,000
• SECS 33, 34 TWP 5N R 82W Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Easements; Lichen Ranch Subdivision Lot 16 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easement – McKinley Resources LLC to Ricardo and Jennifer Rasche, $4,225,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 2; Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot GT1 – Benjamin Zwerling and Marina Torbeck to Denise Evans, $800,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 94 – Patricia Hartog to Patricia A Hartog Living Trust, $500
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 11 – John and Kathleen DiGirolamo to Andrew Bart Berger Miller, $1,235,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 3; Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot GT3 – Steven Bruckman to Stuart Bruckman, $570,000
• Anglers Condo Unit 9 – Scott Hansen Trust to Bradshaw and Jennifer Smith, $317,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 5, Lots 1,2 – Phyllis Daily to Cynthia Eller, $263,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 116 – Kevin and Anne Dingle to Scott and Melinda Mills, $875,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4467 – Diane Kinney to Erin Ozimek, $302,000
• Bartel Outright Exempt Lot B – Edward and Kristin Moyer to Kathy Ellis, $501,100
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 207, Bldg F – Paul and Judith Brocato to Gwendolyn DeCarvalho and Cajun Griess, $218,500
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 3 – Karen Staner to Skylar Marshall and Emanuel Janisch, $335,000
• SEC 30 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – James and Samantha Ellison to Kristin and Edward Moyer, $550,000
• N B Burt Subdivision TRTS 1,2 Partial Legal – See Documents – Ronald Custer and Karen Naughton Caloca to RSJ Granby West Storage LLC, $1,230,000
• Alpenglo Condominiums Unit 11 – Scott, Marcelle and Bruce Dalton to Oliver Goddu and Fang Nan, $389,000
• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S-48; Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S-47 Partial Legal – See Document – Beau Janes and Megan Gatseos Janes to Rene and Dwight Gorbold, $500,100
• Sunset Ridge Estates Subex 3&4, Lot 11 – Kyle O’Herron and Emma Newitt to Michael and Jami McCormick, $1,100,000
• Ridge, Meadow Ridge-Needleseye Unit 8 – Randall Rose to PKR Properties, $275,000
• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 15; East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 15G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Christine and Dan Feehan, $734,454
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1320 – Robert Picut to Gerald and Felicity Newton, $399,900
• Columbine Lake Lot 31, Block 8 – Eric and Adrie Keesen to Ellen Sink Freeman and Nathan Kempton, $135,500
• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Eric and Kelli Visage to Gwen and Mikkel Hylden, $264,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 5, Block 7 – Bob Zibell to George and Dana Gordon, $69,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 24, Block 16 – Condita Kakac to Jeanne and Mark Reeds, $66,500
• Hideaway Junction Subdivision Filing No 1, Lot 6 – Winter Park Town to Sara Weimer and Joseph Zappone, $285,419
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grand County real estate sales, Feb. 7-13
Grand County’s real estate transactions Feb. 7-13 were worth more than $18.3 million combined.