Grand County real estate sales, March 28-April 3
Grand County’s real estate transactions March 28 to April 3 were worth more than $19.1 million combined.
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 1, TRT C – Edward and Angela Lechman to Gina and Ross Jagim, $310,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 5 301, Bldg 5 Maverick – Harold and Vicki Chapel to Andrea and Drew Conrad, $455,000
• Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 5, Lots 12, 14, 16 – Lurline Underbrink Curran to Warren Matthews, $295,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 47, Block 3 – Ryann Reddy to Jahn Tara Curry and Jahn Jill Curry, $550,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit B 3 – Craig and Tanya Courkamp to David and Kathleen Lukkes, $685,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 54 – BC Westview LLC to Miller Schuck III, Paula Ungs, John and Damaris Reddan, $1,080,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 3, Block 20 – Hector Galaviz to Jaime Sandoval, $30,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 18, Lots 15,16 – Timothy Zahoran to Tyler Schreiner, $394,000
• Edgewater Resort The Second Administrative Replat of Lot 25 – Carol Selner to Brian Inderwies and Jasmine Yap, $581,360
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 5, Lot 37 – David Dresen to Patrick and Beth Dantonio, $200,000
• Ponderosa at Timber Run Condominium Unit 4; Ponderosa at Timber Run Condominium Parking Space 17 – James Odom Jr to Matthew Fitts, $479,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 14, Block 19 – Jason and Sarah Bowers to Julie Spiegleman and Robert Shomo, $725,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 2, Unit 2206 – Marc and Linda Baraban to Jennifer Mayes, $151,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 17, Block 5 – Jeffrey and Karen Bixler to Maria Usanova, $95,000
• Kremmling Lot 9, Block 5 Partial Legal – See Document; Kremmling Lot 11, Block 5 – Kremco Investments LLC to Scott and Susan Crandall, $224,999
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 103 – Gina L McClaflin Trust and Andy D McClaflin Trust to Bradley and Makena Line, $165,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 24, Block 2 – Beulah Gould to Erik Thrawl and Daniel Legg, $290,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 90 – Jerry Don Phillips Revocable Trust and Carla Cross Phillips Revocable Trust to Nelson Properties LLC, $45,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 9, Block 6 – Ahmad Ahmadzay to Mark and Kimberly Baird, $50,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 6 – Ahmad Ahmadzay to Gary and Kathy Grundstrom, $50,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 1 – William and Angelita Brown to Blaine and Brea Page, $685,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 32, Block 14 – Hector Galaviz to Sheri Lockhart, $820,000
• Hill Addition to Kremmling Lot 1 – Harlan Land to Heather Stelzer and Michael Frederickson, $484,950
• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition Lot 60 – William L E Dussault Living Trust and Catherine Elizabeth Dussault Living Trust, Marj Smith to Michael and Brianne Crossland, $600,000
• Vasquez Run Condo Unit 202, Bldg B – Johnny Janssen to Susan Teaford, $620,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 48 – Warren and Michelle Robinson to Jerard and Roxy Whitehead, $295,000
• Diamond Bar T Subdivision Exempt #1, Lot 4 – Fitzpatrick Newell Partners No 3 LLC to Emily and Andrew Tink, $1,900,000
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 16, Block A – Kathleen Thompson Casado to Ty Mattern, $61,500
• SEC 10 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Wild Bunch Trust, Victory Financial Services LLC to Woestermeyer Gift Trust, $1,225,000
• Grand Country Estates TRT 52 – Mark Burg to Timothy Herbst and Anna Johanson, $750,000
• Kratovil Subdivision Exemption Lot C – Carl Borgstrom to Elizabeth Sohail, $370,000
• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 17 – Susan Drumm to Theodore Schaefer Revocable Trust and Christine Schaefer Revocable Trust, $285,000
• Leland Creek Subdivision Lot 26 – Heidi George, Heidi and David Lee Jr to Erica Wymore and Christopher Lowery, $530,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 5 – Philip Sargent to Cory Wiltgen and Paige Farlow, $510,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 49, Block 1 – Bryan and Barbara Scott to Gary and Sheralyn Fischer, $665,675
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E-35 – Daniel Deutsch to Katherine Schmitz, $75,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 13, Block 4 – Colin and Krystal Steward to William Nielsen III, $50,500
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 9, Block 4 – Eugene Hust Jr and Elizabeth Szynskie to William Nielsen III, $24,500
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 12, Block 4 – Colin and Krystal Steward to Eugene Hust Jr and Elizabeth Szynskie, $24,500
• Lakeshore Addition to Shorewood Lot 6, Block 1 – Roger Weibel to Scott and Kimberly Balfanz, $1,450,000
• Willhite Subdivision TRTS 33, 34 – Kenneth and Sara Moran to Scott Durland, $890,000
