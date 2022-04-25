 Grand County real estate transactions, April 17-23 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate transactions, April 17-23

Real estate transactions totaled $13,758,650 across 24 sales for the week of April 17 to 23.

Property Address: 1150 GCR 372/Clairs Run

Description: 3,981-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 10.37 acres of land.

Seller: Clint and Kalonie Williams

Buyer: Cameran Simpson

Price: $746,750

Property Address: 204 Antler Way

Description: 2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.

Seller: Randolph and Andrea Almond

Buyer: Peter and Nicola Helfert

Price: $1,133,000

Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums

Description: 514-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Sergio Alejandro Toledo Valdovinos

Price: $389,900

Property Address: 356 GCR 803

Description: 1.1 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Andrea and Michaela Thormod

Buyer: Elizabeth Rita

Price: $150,000

Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,298-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage.

Seller: Kathy and Stephen Horne

Buyer: Prescott Louis and Kiersten Harpe

Price: $620,000

Property Address: 821 GCR 834/Cranmer, Indian Peaks Condo

Description: 1,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Leslie Swims and Kristina Sheridan

Buyer: John and Sharon Pollard

Price: $677,000

Property Address: 124 Fairway Valley Road

Description: 4,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.

Seller: Paul Pousson

Buyer: Christopher and Eleanor Conner

Price: $1,299,000

Property Address: 820 Badger Lane, Mount Epworth Townhomes

Description: 2,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.013 acres of land.

Seller: Scott and Karen Cooper

Buyer: Kari and Elvis Silva

Price: $765,000

Property Address: No address

Description: SECS 2,3 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document, Dexter Meadows/Dexter Ridge Lot 7

Seller: C Lazy U Ranch Development LLC

Buyer: Dexter Ranch LLC

Price: $1,350,000

Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums

Description: 517-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Tyler and Amy Toner

Price: $400,000

Property Address: 60 Fox Drive, River Run Condos

Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Grace Aimar

Buyer: Narciso Almanzar

Price: $440,000

Property Address: 428 GCR 1012/West Eagle Nest Trail

Description: 3,846-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land.

Seller: James Lenssen

Buyer: Benjamin McCormick

Price: $710,000

Property Address: 927 GCR 494/Columbine Drive

Description: 2,684-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land.

Seller: Nanciann and Jasper Alagna

Buyer: Deron and Diane Grothe

Price: $830,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Village Eagle Ridge Block 4, Lots 21-26 and Block 10, Lots 55-58.

Seller: Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District

Buyer: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Price: $140,000

Property Address: 255 Elk Track Circle

Description: Village at Elk Track Second Filing, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 31.

Seller: KGE LLC

Buyer: Mark and Kathryn Cicero

Price: $829,000

Property Address: 149 GCR 4421, Soda Creek Condos

Description: 1,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Kimberly Brockway

Buyer: Courtney and Steve Mullen

Price: $470,000

Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Tiffany Markey

Buyer: Christina Barrineau and Mark Wefel

Price: $365,000

Property Address: 126 GCR 111

Description: 644-square-foot, one-bedroom, zero-bath, single family residence on 1.05 acres of land.

Seller: Pepper Etters and Julie Bambei

Buyer: Studio Ranch LLC

Price: $600,000

Property Address: 75 GCR 5113/Purple Sage Court

Description: 2.034 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Melissa and Joe Penn Jr.

Buyer: Pole Creek Divide LLC

Price: $300,000

Property Address: 6 Exploration Trail

Description: 0.0268 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Frederick Cooke and Regina Murray

Price: $100,000

Property Address: No address, Eitemiller-Evers Outright Exemption

Description: 4.58 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Jo Faber Family LLC

Buyer: Cyril and Melanie Yee

Price: $340,000

Property Address: 76 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 667-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Erika Cohen

Buyer: Kismet Holdings II LLC

Price: $410,000

Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo

Description: 495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Goodbhatt LLC

Buyer: Amanda and Tyson Graff

Price: $205,000

