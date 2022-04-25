Grand County real estate transactions, April 17-23
Real estate transactions totaled $13,758,650 across 24 sales for the week of April 17 to 23.
Property Address: 1150 GCR 372/Clairs Run
Description: 3,981-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 10.37 acres of land.
Seller: Clint and Kalonie Williams
Buyer: Cameran Simpson
Price: $746,750
Property Address: 204 Antler Way
Description: 2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.
Seller: Randolph and Andrea Almond
Buyer: Peter and Nicola Helfert
Price: $1,133,000
Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 514-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Sergio Alejandro Toledo Valdovinos
Price: $389,900
Property Address: 356 GCR 803
Description: 1.1 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Andrea and Michaela Thormod
Buyer: Elizabeth Rita
Price: $150,000
Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,298-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage.
Seller: Kathy and Stephen Horne
Buyer: Prescott Louis and Kiersten Harpe
Price: $620,000
Property Address: 821 GCR 834/Cranmer, Indian Peaks Condo
Description: 1,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Leslie Swims and Kristina Sheridan
Buyer: John and Sharon Pollard
Price: $677,000
Property Address: 124 Fairway Valley Road
Description: 4,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.
Seller: Paul Pousson
Buyer: Christopher and Eleanor Conner
Price: $1,299,000
Property Address: 820 Badger Lane, Mount Epworth Townhomes
Description: 2,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.013 acres of land.
Seller: Scott and Karen Cooper
Buyer: Kari and Elvis Silva
Price: $765,000
Property Address: No address
Description: SECS 2,3 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document, Dexter Meadows/Dexter Ridge Lot 7
Seller: C Lazy U Ranch Development LLC
Buyer: Dexter Ranch LLC
Price: $1,350,000
Property Address: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 517-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Tyler and Amy Toner
Price: $400,000
Property Address: 60 Fox Drive, River Run Condos
Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Grace Aimar
Buyer: Narciso Almanzar
Price: $440,000
Property Address: 428 GCR 1012/West Eagle Nest Trail
Description: 3,846-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land.
Seller: James Lenssen
Buyer: Benjamin McCormick
Price: $710,000
Property Address: 927 GCR 494/Columbine Drive
Description: 2,684-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land.
Seller: Nanciann and Jasper Alagna
Buyer: Deron and Diane Grothe
Price: $830,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Village Eagle Ridge Block 4, Lots 21-26 and Block 10, Lots 55-58.
Seller: Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District
Buyer: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Price: $140,000
Property Address: 255 Elk Track Circle
Description: Village at Elk Track Second Filing, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 31.
Seller: KGE LLC
Buyer: Mark and Kathryn Cicero
Price: $829,000
Property Address: 149 GCR 4421, Soda Creek Condos
Description: 1,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Kimberly Brockway
Buyer: Courtney and Steve Mullen
Price: $470,000
Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Tiffany Markey
Buyer: Christina Barrineau and Mark Wefel
Price: $365,000
Property Address: 126 GCR 111
Description: 644-square-foot, one-bedroom, zero-bath, single family residence on 1.05 acres of land.
Seller: Pepper Etters and Julie Bambei
Buyer: Studio Ranch LLC
Price: $600,000
Property Address: 75 GCR 5113/Purple Sage Court
Description: 2.034 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Melissa and Joe Penn Jr.
Buyer: Pole Creek Divide LLC
Price: $300,000
Property Address: 6 Exploration Trail
Description: 0.0268 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Frederick Cooke and Regina Murray
Price: $100,000
Property Address: No address, Eitemiller-Evers Outright Exemption
Description: 4.58 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Jo Faber Family LLC
Buyer: Cyril and Melanie Yee
Price: $340,000
Property Address: 76 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 667-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Erika Cohen
Buyer: Kismet Holdings II LLC
Price: $410,000
Property Address: 62927 US Hwy 40, Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo
Description: 495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Goodbhatt LLC
Buyer: Amanda and Tyson Graff
Price: $205,000
