Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Aug. 2-8
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Aug. 2-8 were worth more than $23.3 million combined.
• Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lot 109 – A Scott and Valerie Curtis to Kay and Johnny Lozano III, $645,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 18, Lots 87,88,89,90 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $40,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C19 – Jennifer and Joseph Gould to Cody Griffith, $11,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 68, Block 17 – Frog Pond Creek II LLC to William and Sharon Baer, $610,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 14 – William Bland to Joseph and Lillian Mancinelli, $915,000
• Mountain Homes at Sundance Point Lot 16 – Charles and Jean Townsend to Karen and Ian MacMurtrie, $884,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 3, Bldg 2; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 3 – Michael and Maureen Dower to Bradford Tejera, $457,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 79 – Peter Spina to Melodye Feldman and Josh Gould, $155,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 7 – CC Company LLC to Jeffrey and Janet Aley, $27,500
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 19, Lots 14,15,16 – Chandler Watts to Gabriela Fuentes De Sorto and Jose Sorto Morales, $282,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 3 – Lisa Anderson to Toni and Gary Culver, $39,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 8 – Richard Ledezma to Nicole and Aubrey Lavizzo III, $232,500
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 18, Block B – Frank McGuane Jr to Andrew Langford, $550,000
• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S 32 – Stanley and Brenda Kuriyama to Amber and Donald Base, $344,000
• Copper Creek Lot 17 – Raymond and Kathy Burris to Michael and Carissa Schultz, $98,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addition Block 6, Lots 3,4,5,6,7,8 – Kerry and James Davidson to Aimee Donner and Anthony Perez, $365,000
• North Fork Acres Subd Exemption TRT 1 – Edward Rounds and Callae Walcott Rounds to Eric Keller and Kari Geha, $185,000
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1, Block 6 – Natalie Hayden and John Hanson to Joseph and Jennifer Gould, $315,000
• Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C 9 – Earl and Correen Jones to Aaron and Adrienne Werley, $15,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 76 – Allen W Bucher Trust and Alissa A Bucher Trust to Garett and Rebeca Jones, $2,000,000
• Hideaway Station Unit RE TE 303, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 303 – John Vanecko and Sylvie Asselin to Kelly and Matthew Cooper, $657,500
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 12 – Shawn and Susan Weisenburger to Amanda and Robert Dowell, $175,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 7 – Richard and Kathryn Stults to Brittany and Michael Murrow, $645,000
• SEC 17 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – David Arnold to Katherine Knobel, $30,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 20 – Steven and Catherine Hoff to Michael and Clothilde Carroll, $555,500
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 8 – Tai Chuan Wu and Sheng Ling Wu to Jeffrey B Martin Revocable Trust, $280,000
• Trail Creek Estates Subdivision Lot 93 – Edward and Jayme Schmaus to Edward Hutchens, $120,000
• Hills at Winter Park Ranch Lot 1 – Anthony and Shayna Whitehouse to Jeffrey and Jennifer Cottrell, $512,500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 5, Block 14 – Steve and Jody Panian to David and Tara Prather, Frederick Baker, $749,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 4, TRT C – Mark and Judith Schnurr to Eric and Susan Teruel, $209,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 1, Unit 1304 – TWC Holdings to Jackson Whelan and Madelyn Erb, $240,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C8 – Earl and Correen Jones to Aaron and Adrienne Werley, $890,000
• Elk Creek Village Condominiums Unit B, Bldg A – Chris and Tarrah Jolly, Justin and Amanda Lee to Bonnie and James Thorn, $320,000
• Edgewater Resort The First Administrative Replat of Lot 14 – Timothy and Nicole Deboom to Nadia and Daniel Patry, $429,900
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E54 – Cheryl Jurich to Findlay Bel Ltd, $13,500
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 14, Block 2 – Victoria Rodriguez to Ashley and Seth Lyda, $28,500
• Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 7, Bldg 5 – Richard and Claire Stansberry to Brian and Susan Kelso, $519,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 17 – MacDonald Family Trust to David Lutz, $75,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 35 Timeshare 035147 – Ravi Gill to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 51 Timeshare 051108 – Robert and Patricia Weiford to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Scanloch Subdivision Lot 9, Block 7 – Daniel and Renita McGrail to Katherine McIntire, $510,000
• Trillium Townhomes Final Plant Unit 1 – Anhony and Tifani Aug to Richard and Jody Knaley, $630,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E38 – Frontier Capital LLC to David Jones and Neva Phair, $13,000
• Monarch Condo Unit 2 – Arthur and Carol Smoot to Arthur and Victoria Beauchamp, $360,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 26 – Thomas and Sandra Henry to Douglas and Kenwyn Lee, $199,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2, Block 29 – Fairways at Pole Creek Development LLC to Carol Brookman, $225,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 4 – Scott Napolitano and Susan Swearer Napolitano to Alexander Pinc and Teresa Scrivano, $152,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 4 – Kittlekinnick LLC to Alexander Pinc and Teresa Scrivano, $152,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 51 – Robert and Christine Page to Timothy and Tamra Scaturro, $150,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 618 – Hernan Axalan to Daniel and Kelly O’Neil, $177,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 7, Block 2 – Jerald W Koepke Revocable Trust and Mary Lynne Koepke Revocable Trust to Williams Family Trust, Oscar and Roberta Johnson, $142,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 49 – Terry Marchbanks to Todd and Leslie Truax, $575,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 46 – Thomas and Tamara Beaton to Ione and Steven Kuhner, $645,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 80 – Cain-Fitzgerald Partnership to Brady and Michaela McQuinn, $105,000
• High Lonesome Trail Estate #4, Lot 4 3 – David and Victoria Swift to Anthony and Shayna Whitehouse, $310,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 1, Bldg Nystrom – Christopher and Pauline Johnson to Hollie and Gregory Farris, $269,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 8, Block 8 – Jennifer Dixon to Joshua and Samantha Leyba, $294,000
• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 23 – Kevin and Lesa Talley to Cindy Wagner, $560,000
• SEC 7 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Tracy Dalrymple to Sharon and Julie Goldberg, $62,000• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 30 – Zhijian Yu, Shenxue Zhou, Qin Wang and Yanxiang Lin to Recendez Ma Aurora Banuelos, $53,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 39 – Ralph and Dana Johnson to Jerad Boyd and Kayla Ray, $100,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 1, Block 11 – Dylan Dickey to Jaime and Christopher Beery, $100,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 24 – Robin Castellino to Tobias and Stacie Dellamano, $215,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 15 – Mark and Tammy Berven to Cheryl and Eugene McGowan Jr, $919,000
• Shearon-Buchanan Outright Exemption Lot A – Mark and Bettina Shearon to Matthew and Kristin Buchanan, $55,000
• Mountain Homes at Sundance Point Lot 17 – Joan Kreider Dance Revocable Trust to Diane Heidel Trust and Kerry Heidel Trust, $933,900
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1324 – Monty and Clarissa Waugh to David and Susan Loebe, $382,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 3, Unit 321 –Derek and Sarah Iversen to Sobotka Farms Inc, $514,000
