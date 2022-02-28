 Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 20-26 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 20-26

Sky-Hi News staff report
Grand County’s 37 available real estate transactions from Feb. 20-26 were worth more than $34.3 million combined.

Property Address: No address

Description: SEC 25 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 36 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 25,36 TWP 2N R 79.5W Partial Legal – See Documents; SEC 31 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 6 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 27,34,35 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Documents.

Seller: Troublesome Valley Ranch LLLP

Buyer: Middlefork LLC

Price: $8,370,000

Property Address: 606 Byers Avenue

Description: 1,700-square-foot commercial building on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: MMR Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert Vahling

Price: $289,000

Property Address: 376 GCR 452

Description: 2,505-square-foot residence with garage on 2.67 acres of land.

Seller: Highland Properties 7421 LLC

Buyer: CJ Properties LLC

Price: $789,000

Property Address: 911 GCR 4052

Description: 2,492-square-foot residence on 0.54 acres of land.

Seller: Justin and Stefanie Hertz

Buyer: Daniel and Breena Dodot

Price: $675,000

Property Address: No address, Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 204

Description: 1,800-square-foot condo.

Seller: Majestic Corner LLC

Buyer: Gregory Foster

Price: $750,000

Property Address: 167 GCR 5195/Shady Lane

Description: 2.332 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC

Buyer: Robert Kevin Ley Exempt Trust

Price: $265,000

Property Address: 99 Lookout Point, East Mountain

Description: 2,555-square-foot residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Jeffrey and Ann Young

Buyer: Courtney and Benjamin Potter

Price: $1,075,000

Property Address: 145 GCR 8952/Forrest Drive, 114 GCR 892/Balsam Drive

Description: 3,972-square-foot residence on 0.7 acres of land.

Seller: Forrests Haven LLC

Buyer: David Brockway

Price: $1,090,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 8

Seller: David and Marla Schmidt

Buyer: Toby Fine and Linda Nickels

Price: $302,100

Property Address: 692 GCR 851/Fawn Drive

Description: 1,156-square-foot residence on 1.1 acres of land.

Seller: Turner Fountain

Buyer: Robert Burda and Katharine Otto

Price: $565,000

Property Address: 267 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek

Description: 466-square-foot condo.

Seller: Leigh Singleton

Buyer: Esher LLC

Price: $200,000

Property Address: 793 GCR 462/Oak Lane

Description: 807-square-foot residence on 0.28 acres of land.

Seller: PJ Comiskey Sr. Trust, Daniel May

Buyer: Titus Terranova

Price: $165,000

Property Address: 175 Dreamcatcher South

Description: 3,802-square-foot residence on 0.296 acres of land.

Seller: Cindy A. Arias Revocable Trust, Tim and Gayle Hopkins, Arthur G. Stephenson Living Trust, Loa J. Stephenson Living Trust

Buyer: John and Betsy Joyce

Price: $2,000,000

Property Address: 307 Lakeshore Drive, Shadow Crest Condo

Description: 1,575-square-foot condo.

Seller: Todd and Dara Sowell

Buyer: Timothy and Pamela Starck

Price: $450,000

Property Address: No address

Description: 4.0 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Wild Woman Ridge LLC

Buyer: Sergio Espinoza

Price: $275,000

Property Address: 8104 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 635-square-foot condo.

Seller: Christopher and Jill Longshore

Buyer: Gregory Way

Price: $350,000

Property Address: 1115 Pawnee Lane

Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: National Paper Printing Supplies Inc.

Buyer: Jason and Laura Dean

Price: $190,000

Property Address: 1000 Lone Eagle Drive

Description: 0.27 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Gregory Zerban and Kimberly Konkel

Buyer: Scott and Susan Burget

Price: $120,000

Property Address: 170 GCR 810

Description: 6,032-square-foot residence on 35.19 acres of land.

Seller: Kimberly W. Eck Revocable Trust

Buyer: Bodam LLC

Price: $3,675,000

Property Address: 105 GCR 80314

Description: Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 6

Seller: Ranches Devils Thumb Inc.

Buyer: Robert Geller and Susan Ryan

Price: $1,250,000

Property Address: 345 GCR 6421/Mackinaw Drive

Description: 7,090-square-foot residence on 5.49 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher and Valerie Preisler

Buyer: Nean Enterprises Inc.

Price: $1,735,000

Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 711-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: Frank and Candi Catania

Buyer: Katherine Clifford and Jacob Wieczorek

Price: $355,000

Property Address: 608 GCR 412/Grouse Road

Description: 5,202-square-foot residence and 696-square-foot residence on 1.2 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher Della Ratta and Susanne Jedholt

Buyer: Brenda and William Patterson

Price: $898,000

Property Address: No address

Description: West Grand Schools Outright Exemption Lot 1

Seller: Cliffside Estates LLC

Buyer: Shirley Company LTD

Price: $1,400,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 33

Seller: KGE LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Nancy and Wayne Friesen, Carol Baber

Price: $888,487

Property Address: 1615 Pioneer Trail

Description: 0.799 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC

Buyer: 1615 Pioneer Trail LLC

Price: $267,300

Property Address: 1636 Pioneer Trail

Description: 0.819 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC

Buyer: 1636 Pioneer Trail LLC

Price: $315,900

Property Address: 171 GCR 6420/Hummingbird Lane

Description: 4.36 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Steven and Helen Wilkie

Buyer: Colibri Humm LLC

Price: $399,000

Property Address: No address

Description: SEC 6 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document.

Seller: Ranches Devils Thumb Inc.

Buyer: Little Raven Holdings LLC

Price: $750,000

Property Address: 832 Granby West Circle

Description: 0.41 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LTD

Buyer: Kunkle Services LLC

Price: $125,000

Property Address: 2301 GCR 5 – 4 Bar 4 Road

Description: 2.674 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Terry M. Zaudtke Revocable Trust Agreement

Buyer: Jessica Wailes and Wilbur Smith

Price: $215,000

Property Address: 529 East Aspen Drive

Description: 2,041-square-foot residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Andraige Demetrius

Buyer: Camren Jacob Barnes

Price: $521,000

Property Address: 900 Tallaqua Drive

Description: 3,913-square-foot residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Howard and Olney Kliewer

Buyer: 1733 Pulliam LLC

Price: $620,000

Property Address: 2921 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle

Description: 2.171 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC

Buyer: Benjamin Laforce

Price: $255,000

Property Address: 148 Game Trail

Description: 3,960-square-foot residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Joshua and Carlee Steck

Price: $1,426,126

Property Address: No address, Woodspur Condo Unit 2

Description: 1,984-square-foot condo.

Seller: Sarah and Aaron Rodriguez

Buyer: Lindsay McNeese and Chris Larson

Price: $730,000

Property Address: 307 Lakeside Drive, Shadow Crest Condo

Description: 1,835-square-foot condo.

Seller: Michelle and Ryan Moroney

Buyer: Todd and Dara-Lynn Sowell

Price: $600,000

 

Support Local Journalism

