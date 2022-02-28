Grand County real estate transactions, Feb. 20-26
Grand County’s 37 available real estate transactions from Feb. 20-26 were worth more than $34.3 million combined.
Property Address: No address
Description: SEC 25 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 36 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 25,36 TWP 2N R 79.5W Partial Legal – See Documents; SEC 31 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 6 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 27,34,35 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Documents.
Seller: Troublesome Valley Ranch LLLP
Buyer: Middlefork LLC
Price: $8,370,000
Property Address: 606 Byers Avenue
Description: 1,700-square-foot commercial building on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: MMR Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert Vahling
Price: $289,000
Property Address: 376 GCR 452
Description: 2,505-square-foot residence with garage on 2.67 acres of land.
Seller: Highland Properties 7421 LLC
Buyer: CJ Properties LLC
Price: $789,000
Property Address: 911 GCR 4052
Description: 2,492-square-foot residence on 0.54 acres of land.
Seller: Justin and Stefanie Hertz
Buyer: Daniel and Breena Dodot
Price: $675,000
Property Address: No address, Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 204
Description: 1,800-square-foot condo.
Seller: Majestic Corner LLC
Buyer: Gregory Foster
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 167 GCR 5195/Shady Lane
Description: 2.332 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC
Buyer: Robert Kevin Ley Exempt Trust
Price: $265,000
Property Address: 99 Lookout Point, East Mountain
Description: 2,555-square-foot residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Jeffrey and Ann Young
Buyer: Courtney and Benjamin Potter
Price: $1,075,000
Property Address: 145 GCR 8952/Forrest Drive, 114 GCR 892/Balsam Drive
Description: 3,972-square-foot residence on 0.7 acres of land.
Seller: Forrests Haven LLC
Buyer: David Brockway
Price: $1,090,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 8
Seller: David and Marla Schmidt
Buyer: Toby Fine and Linda Nickels
Price: $302,100
Property Address: 692 GCR 851/Fawn Drive
Description: 1,156-square-foot residence on 1.1 acres of land.
Seller: Turner Fountain
Buyer: Robert Burda and Katharine Otto
Price: $565,000
Property Address: 267 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek
Description: 466-square-foot condo.
Seller: Leigh Singleton
Buyer: Esher LLC
Price: $200,000
Property Address: 793 GCR 462/Oak Lane
Description: 807-square-foot residence on 0.28 acres of land.
Seller: PJ Comiskey Sr. Trust, Daniel May
Buyer: Titus Terranova
Price: $165,000
Property Address: 175 Dreamcatcher South
Description: 3,802-square-foot residence on 0.296 acres of land.
Seller: Cindy A. Arias Revocable Trust, Tim and Gayle Hopkins, Arthur G. Stephenson Living Trust, Loa J. Stephenson Living Trust
Buyer: John and Betsy Joyce
Price: $2,000,000
Property Address: 307 Lakeshore Drive, Shadow Crest Condo
Description: 1,575-square-foot condo.
Seller: Todd and Dara Sowell
Buyer: Timothy and Pamela Starck
Price: $450,000
Property Address: No address
Description: 4.0 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Wild Woman Ridge LLC
Buyer: Sergio Espinoza
Price: $275,000
Property Address: 8104 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 635-square-foot condo.
Seller: Christopher and Jill Longshore
Buyer: Gregory Way
Price: $350,000
Property Address: 1115 Pawnee Lane
Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: National Paper Printing Supplies Inc.
Buyer: Jason and Laura Dean
Price: $190,000
Property Address: 1000 Lone Eagle Drive
Description: 0.27 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Gregory Zerban and Kimberly Konkel
Buyer: Scott and Susan Burget
Price: $120,000
Property Address: 170 GCR 810
Description: 6,032-square-foot residence on 35.19 acres of land.
Seller: Kimberly W. Eck Revocable Trust
Buyer: Bodam LLC
Price: $3,675,000
Property Address: 105 GCR 80314
Description: Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 6
Seller: Ranches Devils Thumb Inc.
Buyer: Robert Geller and Susan Ryan
Price: $1,250,000
Property Address: 345 GCR 6421/Mackinaw Drive
Description: 7,090-square-foot residence on 5.49 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher and Valerie Preisler
Buyer: Nean Enterprises Inc.
Price: $1,735,000
Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 711-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: Frank and Candi Catania
Buyer: Katherine Clifford and Jacob Wieczorek
Price: $355,000
Property Address: 608 GCR 412/Grouse Road
Description: 5,202-square-foot residence and 696-square-foot residence on 1.2 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher Della Ratta and Susanne Jedholt
Buyer: Brenda and William Patterson
Price: $898,000
Property Address: No address
Description: West Grand Schools Outright Exemption Lot 1
Seller: Cliffside Estates LLC
Buyer: Shirley Company LTD
Price: $1,400,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 33
Seller: KGE LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Nancy and Wayne Friesen, Carol Baber
Price: $888,487
Property Address: 1615 Pioneer Trail
Description: 0.799 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC
Buyer: 1615 Pioneer Trail LLC
Price: $267,300
Property Address: 1636 Pioneer Trail
Description: 0.819 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Rendezvous Colorado LLC
Buyer: 1636 Pioneer Trail LLC
Price: $315,900
Property Address: 171 GCR 6420/Hummingbird Lane
Description: 4.36 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Steven and Helen Wilkie
Buyer: Colibri Humm LLC
Price: $399,000
Property Address: No address
Description: SEC 6 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document.
Seller: Ranches Devils Thumb Inc.
Buyer: Little Raven Holdings LLC
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 832 Granby West Circle
Description: 0.41 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LTD
Buyer: Kunkle Services LLC
Price: $125,000
Property Address: 2301 GCR 5 – 4 Bar 4 Road
Description: 2.674 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Terry M. Zaudtke Revocable Trust Agreement
Buyer: Jessica Wailes and Wilbur Smith
Price: $215,000
Property Address: 529 East Aspen Drive
Description: 2,041-square-foot residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Andraige Demetrius
Buyer: Camren Jacob Barnes
Price: $521,000
Property Address: 900 Tallaqua Drive
Description: 3,913-square-foot residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Howard and Olney Kliewer
Buyer: 1733 Pulliam LLC
Price: $620,000
Property Address: 2921 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle
Description: 2.171 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC
Buyer: Benjamin Laforce
Price: $255,000
Property Address: 148 Game Trail
Description: 3,960-square-foot residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Joshua and Carlee Steck
Price: $1,426,126
Property Address: No address, Woodspur Condo Unit 2
Description: 1,984-square-foot condo.
Seller: Sarah and Aaron Rodriguez
Buyer: Lindsay McNeese and Chris Larson
Price: $730,000
Property Address: 307 Lakeside Drive, Shadow Crest Condo
Description: 1,835-square-foot condo.
Seller: Michelle and Ryan Moroney
Buyer: Todd and Dara-Lynn Sowell
Price: $600,000
