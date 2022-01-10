Grand County real estate transactions, Jan. 2-8

Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 2-8 were worth more than $18.1 million combined.

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 460 – Patrick Barbee to Sandra Cary and Bradley Culp, $169,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Block 13, Lots 9,10 – John Fleming and Fred Shelfer Jr to Sarah Dillon and Sean Newell, $912,000

• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 7, Lots 25,27 – Tim Stonerook to John Dellaport and Theresa Jehn Dellaport, $45,000

• Scanloch Subdivision Block 1, Lots 17,18 – Garrison Building 2020 LLC to Kyle and Jessica Barrett, $400,000

• Casa Grande Estates Lot 12 – Edward Murphy to Justin and Darcy Doney, $369,800

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 2, Block 1 – Pineapple Company Corp to Peter and Caroline Szuch, $105,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2508 – WP Base LLC to Marilyn Clark, $900,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 16 – Gerlach Revocable Living Trust to Mark Emery, $175,000

• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 12, Lots 11,12 – The Car Wash LLC to K Wash LLC, $229,000

• East Mountain Filing No. 11, Lot 24 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company to Eric Barndt and Mandy Whorton, $1,408,628

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 318 – Matthew and Rebecca Foster to Jay and Marcia Erickson, $300,000

• Pine Glade Subdivision Lot 3 – Martha Hudelson Osecky Trust, James Hudelson, Joan Hudelson Gentry, Joan Stewart to Susan and Richard Strasbaugh, $800,000

• Shadow View Terrace Planned Development Lot E – LJH LLC to Henry and Deborah Martin, $1,200,000

• McElwain Subdivision Lot 13, Block 3 – Gabriel and Monica Castaneda to Justin Juarez, $295,000

• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 61 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Willard and Naomi Hahn to Frederick Baker, $1,250,000

• Grand Meadows Granby Lot 16, Block 2 – Susan and Tyler Hutchins to All Heart Property Management LLC, $410,500

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 204, Bldg B – Mark Cicero to Lee and Kara Tweedy, $590,000

• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 201 – Thomas J Healy and Jody L Healy Trust to James and Meredith Boles, $250,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 19 – Kirk Cochran Joint Living Trust and Stefani Cochran Joint Living Trust to 634 LRV LLC, $115,000

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 6, Block 7 – Silvia and Michael Minhas to Bryson Hicks and Kristin Ward, $400,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 101, Bldg C – Carrie and Gary Hobbs, Christine and Wayne Stevens to John and Lisa Beranich, $778,000

• Gudgel Subdivision TRT 18 – Jenene Cook to Larry Mahoney, $750,000

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 16 – Equity Trust Company, Omar Perez IRA to Mark and Vicki Custer, $260,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3609 – Michael and Karen Olivas to Glenn and Lisa Ware, $534,700

• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 4043 – Buckner Holdings LLC to Jason Ball and Carrie Walker, $299,900

• Hideaway Village Filing #2, Lots 19,20,21,22 – James Gordon to James and Jeannine Lahrman, $1,385,980

• SilverStar Condominiums Subdivision Unit 1 – Kristin Lee to Kerry and Nick Krause, $500,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 85, Bldg 17 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Jason Gibb and Debra Chumley, $648,225

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 36, Block 15 – Mark and Kathy Rushing to MacKenzie Pichetti and Gregory Hansen, $925,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 10, Unit 10 – John and Lisa Beranich to David Venhuizen and Juliana White, $515,000

• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Lizbeth Lemley to Highland Properties 7421 LLC, $789,000

• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 34, Lots 1-78 – Camren Barnes to Kelley King, $120,124.66

• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 2, Lots 7,8 – Danielle McQueen to Brad Snow, $250,000

• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Reichart Living Trust to Timothy Smith, $65,000