Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 1-7

Grand County’s real estate transactions from March 1-7 were worth more than $22.3 million combined.

• SEC 1 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document; TRT 64 SEC 36 TWP 3N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 6 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 1 TWP 2N R 79.5W Partial Legal – See Document – Elkford Ranch LLC to Circle C Ranch Kremmling LLC, $6,000,000

• SECS 5,6,7,8 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 1,12 TWP 2N R 79.5W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 1,12 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Documents – ZD Land Cattle LLC to Circle C Ranch Kremmling LLC, $9,000,000

• Heinis Addition to Kremmling Lots 12,14,15,16, Block 4 Partial Legal – See Documents; SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Anne Ohly to Stuart and Dawna Heller, $250,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 26, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Kimberly Reed, $99,900

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lot 38 – Robert Mark Jesuroga to Brett Macalady and Anna Drexler-Dreis, $457,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 301, Bldg H; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Garage Unit A – Dan and Darlene Gile to Leo Jean, $575,000

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 52A – Todd Litke to Kenneth Christgen III, $450,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 102, Bldg G – Jill and Shannon Exner to John W, John A, Michael and Diane Dyer, $454,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 20 – Philip Heyman Trust to Avery Bank and Allison Osborn, $515,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 36, Block 7 – Grandwood Investments LLC to Shayn Wilson and Sonja Medley Wilson, $465,000

• Waterside Sub Block 1, Ridge Waterside, Block 1, Lots 3A,3B; Waterside Sub Block 1, Ridge Waterside, Block 2, Lots 3A,3B – Enso Construction LLC to John and Catherine Jarnevich, Thomas and Heather Blackburn, $133,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg G, Garage Unit E – Peter and Stephanie Ruppenthal to John W, John A, Michael and Diane Dyer, $39,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 101, Block 21 Partial Legal – See Document – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Jerzy Wiszowaty and Jolanta Wiszowata, $558,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 12, Block 15 – Kathleen and David Crawford Jr to Hector Galaviz, $20,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 88 – Charles & Marie Huston to Erin Jeziorski and Gregory Demmin, $496,500

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 4 – Westside Homes LLC to David and Brooke Fleischmann, $1,150,000

• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3104 – Donald and Carrie Alexander to Susan Hydle, $202,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 201, Bldg F; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg F, Garage Unit B – Cozens Pointe LLC to Donald and Lisa Rittenhouse, $560,450

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 545 – Amanda Kish to Kirstine Bosse, $89,500

• Trails Creek Estates Lots 3,4 – Honor Ulveling to Richard and Kathleen Carande, $865,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 83 Timeshare 083515 – Martin and Mary Lou Rapp to Mary Lou Rapp, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 90 Timeshare 090606 – Ruben and Julie Lucero to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 6 Timeshare 006107 – Leo and Rebecca Casey to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 92 Timeshare 092536 – James and Paula Grove to James and Paula Grove, Courtney and Trevor Grove, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 82 Timeshare 082541 – Joseph and Grace Williams to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500