Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 20-26
Real estate transactions totaled $19,647,633 across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 20-26.
No address, Granby
320 acres of vacant land, SEC 35-3-77.
Seller: Dennis and Marie Neal
Buyer: Owens RE Holdings I LLC
Price: $4,795,000
13 Ski Idlewild Road, Winter Park
3,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.
Seller: Hunt Vac Services LLC
Buyer: James and Laura Morgan
Price: $1,699,000
No address, Fraser
3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.103 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Michael Craychee and Julie Bragg
Price: $1,696,688
No address, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.045 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Lisa Latici
Price: $1,430,097
250 Mountain Willow Drive, Fraser
2,601-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.1297 acres of land.
Seller: RJ Baxter Revocable Living Trust and LM Baxter Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Hilary Stubson GST Exempt Trust
Price: $1,325,000
91 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: WPMF LLC
Price: $1,263,948
327 Summit Lift Court, Granby
3,580-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.071 acres of land.
Seller: Frederick Reichardt
Buyer: Colorado Summit Lift LLC
Price: $1,100,000
245 Carriage Road, Fraser
2,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.022 acres of land.
Seller: Jermain Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: Nicole Dellana
Price: $815,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,544-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Be Inspired and Inspire Others Trust, Joie De Vivre Trust
Buyer: Shaun and Kjerstin Davies
Price: $809,000
113 Peak View, Granby
2,132-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.101 acres of land.
Seller: Matthew and Katie Weihe
Buyer: Noah and Sarah Fink
Price: $785,000
416 GCR 834/Cranmer Ave., Ridge Meadow Ridge-Railbender, Fraser
2,487-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.7-bath condo.
Seller: Margaret and Gary Baxter
Buyer: WP-FAM LLC
Price: $784,900
147 Byers Avenue, Fraser
1,992-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.157 acres of land.
Seller: Earl and Lisa Petitt
Buyer: Laura Gray
Price: $771,000
111 West Garnet, Granby
2,766-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.286 acres of land.
Seller: Kent and Janis Hulinsky
Buyer: Jeannine Levasseur
Price: $525,000
313 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park
595-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Craig and Silvia Wilkening
Buyer: Alex and Katrina Yancey
Price: $510,000
203 Bella Vista Court, Grandview Villas, Grand Lake
1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Terry Alldredge and Ilene Miller
Buyer: David and Erica Weir
Price: $507,000
99 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser
1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Russell and Ella Knight
Buyer: Jay and Shannon Johnson
Price: $433,000
634 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby
0.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: 634 LRV LLC
Buyer: Cony LLC
Price: $218,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Kelly Flynn and Logan Steinbrink
Buyer: Kelsey Olson and Brandi Rideout
Price: $180,000
