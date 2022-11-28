 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 20-26 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 20-26

Real estate transactions totaled $19,647,633 across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 20-26.

No address, Granby

320 acres of vacant land, SEC 35-3-77.

Seller: Dennis and Marie Neal

Buyer: Owens RE Holdings I LLC

Price: $4,795,000

13 Ski Idlewild Road, Winter Park

3,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.

Seller: Hunt Vac Services LLC

Buyer: James and Laura Morgan

Price: $1,699,000

No address, Fraser

3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.103 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Michael Craychee and Julie Bragg

Price: $1,696,688

No address, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.045 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Lisa Latici

Price: $1,430,097

250 Mountain Willow Drive, Fraser

2,601-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.1297 acres of land.

Seller: RJ Baxter Revocable Living Trust and LM Baxter Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Hilary Stubson GST Exempt Trust

Price: $1,325,000

91 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: WPMF LLC

Price: $1,263,948

327 Summit Lift Court, Granby

3,580-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.071 acres of land.

Seller: Frederick Reichardt

Buyer: Colorado Summit Lift LLC

Price: $1,100,000

245 Carriage Road, Fraser

2,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.022 acres of land.

Seller: Jermain Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: Nicole Dellana

Price: $815,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,544-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Be Inspired and Inspire Others Trust, Joie De Vivre Trust

Buyer: Shaun and Kjerstin Davies

Price: $809,000

113 Peak View, Granby

2,132-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.101 acres of land.

Seller: Matthew and Katie Weihe

Buyer:  Noah and Sarah Fink

Price: $785,000

416 GCR 834/Cranmer Ave., Ridge Meadow Ridge-Railbender, Fraser

2,487-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.7-bath condo.

Seller: Margaret and Gary Baxter

Buyer: WP-FAM LLC

Price: $784,900

147 Byers Avenue, Fraser

1,992-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.157 acres of land.

Seller: Earl and Lisa Petitt

Buyer: Laura Gray

Price: $771,000

111 West Garnet, Granby

2,766-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.286 acres of land.

Seller: Kent and Janis Hulinsky

Buyer: Jeannine Levasseur

Price: $525,000

313 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park

595-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Craig and Silvia Wilkening

Buyer: Alex and Katrina Yancey

Price: $510,000

203 Bella Vista Court, Grandview Villas, Grand Lake

1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Terry Alldredge and Ilene Miller

Buyer: David and Erica Weir

Price: $507,000

99 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser

1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Russell and Ella Knight

Buyer: Jay and Shannon Johnson

Price: $433,000

634 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby

0.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: 634 LRV LLC

Buyer: Cony LLC

Price: $218,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Kelly Flynn and Logan Steinbrink

Buyer: Kelsey Olson and Brandi Rideout

Price: $180,000

