Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 23-29
Real estate transactions totaled $19,031,557 across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 23 to 29.
646 GCR 853, Tabernash
3,295-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.87 acres of land.
Seller: Kirk Hoffman Living Trust and Mary Hoffman Living Trust
Buyer: 646 Wolverine LLC
Price: $1,300,000
815 Bear Trail, Winter Park
2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.
Seller: Sally O’Neill
Buyer: William and Rejan Campbell
Price: $1,200,000
321 GCR 465/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake
3,132-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land.
Seller: Renee Valentine
Buyer: George Roberts
Price: $1,175,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1205
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Christopher Lace and Norah Janosy
Price: $953,400
401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
923-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Susan and Paul Steckler
Buyer: Natalee Green
Price: $950,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1208
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Stephen Brightman Revocable Living Trust and Carrie Brightman Revocable Living Trust
Price: $949,900
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1204
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Michael Lammers and Julie McWilliams
Price: $782,900
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1407
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Kyle and Veronica Herbig
Price: $772,900
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1307
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Gena and Crea Fusco
Price: $746,400
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1206
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Adam Moskowitz
Price: $736,400
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1207
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Clint and Veronica Sirko
Price: $723,400
680 East Sumner Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
6,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.359 acres of land.
Seller: Lawrence and Rebecca Stephens
Buyer: Jose and Pilar Ortega
Price: $680,000
Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 3
Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC
Buyer: Peter Zola and Melissa Genazzio
Price: $669,665
193 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condominiums, Winter Park
954-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Sundance Vacation Properties Florida LLC
Buyer: Joseph McGlinchy and Ashley Castaldo
Price: $650,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1401
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Evan Dreyer and Amber Miller
Price: $629,900
Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 2
Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC
Buyer: Michelle and John Moran
Price: $623,691
Apres Winter Park Condominiums, Winter Park
1,003-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo on 0.039 acres of land.
Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC
Buyer: Frank Gray and Pedro Ejzykowicz
Price: $619,101
462 GCR 60, Granby
1,994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on land.
Seller: MacKenzie Properties
Buyer: Abelardo Orduno Jr.
Price: $600,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1201
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Brendan and Jennifer Sullivan
Price: $574,900
6102 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Raqwin Young and Michael Krizan
Buyer: David and Tiya Anderson
Price: $545,000
388 GCR 160/Meadow Drive, Kremmling
2,295-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.21 acres of land.
Seller: Keith and Sandra Dayton
Buyer: Constance and William Burns II
Price: $517,000
162 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
956-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Ronette and John McLaughlin II
Buyer: William Werner and Michaela Colson
Price: $515,000
517 East Fir Drive, Granby
1,482-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.
Seller: Shannon and Jason Swann
Buyer: Lauren Panasewicz and Mark Simmons
Price: $515,000
207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek Condo, Granby
815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: BT Peterson Trust
Buyer: Erica Von Stein
Price: $449,000
261 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser
593-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Martin Gerra III
Buyer: Brandon Ware and Jenna Bieller
Price: $339,000
785 Kiowa Lane, Granby
0.31 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Alonzo Enterprises LLC
Price: $299,000
2055 GCR 224/Cow Gulch Road, Kremmling
40 acres of agricultural land.
Seller: Eric Dixon
Buyer: Andrew Guest and Kristina Stofka
Price: $290,000
245 GCR 4911/Lake Road, Grand Lake
2.5 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Michael and Jami McCormick
Buyer: Mark and Dana Hess
Price: $225,000
