Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 23-29

Real estate transactions totaled $19,031,557 across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 23 to 29.

646 GCR 853, Tabernash

3,295-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.87 acres of land.

Seller: Kirk Hoffman Living Trust and Mary Hoffman Living Trust

Buyer: 646 Wolverine LLC

Price: $1,300,000

815 Bear Trail, Winter Park

2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.

Seller: Sally O’Neill

Buyer: William and Rejan Campbell

Price: $1,200,000

321 GCR 465/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake

3,132-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land.

Seller: Renee Valentine

Buyer: George Roberts

Price: $1,175,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1205

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Christopher Lace and Norah Janosy

Price: $953,400

401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

923-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Susan and Paul Steckler

Buyer: Natalee Green

Price: $950,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1208

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Stephen Brightman Revocable Living Trust and Carrie Brightman Revocable Living Trust

Price: $949,900

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1204

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Michael Lammers and Julie McWilliams

Price: $782,900

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1407

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Kyle and Veronica Herbig

Price: $772,900

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1307

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Gena and Crea Fusco

Price: $746,400

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1206

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Adam Moskowitz

Price: $736,400

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1207

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Clint and Veronica Sirko

Price: $723,400

680 East Sumner Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

6,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.359 acres of land.

Seller: Lawrence and Rebecca Stephens

Buyer: Jose and Pilar Ortega

Price: $680,000

Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 3

Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC

Buyer: Peter Zola and Melissa Genazzio

Price: $669,665

193 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condominiums, Winter Park

954-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Sundance Vacation Properties Florida LLC

Buyer: Joseph McGlinchy and Ashley Castaldo

Price: $650,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1401

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Evan Dreyer and Amber Miller

Price: $629,900

Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 2

Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC

Buyer: Michelle and John Moran

Price: $623,691

Apres Winter Park Condominiums, Winter Park

1,003-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo on 0.039 acres of land.

Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC

Buyer: Frank Gray and Pedro Ejzykowicz

Price: $619,101

462 GCR 60, Granby

1,994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on land.

Seller: MacKenzie Properties

Buyer: Abelardo Orduno Jr.

Price: $600,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1201

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Brendan and Jennifer Sullivan

Price: $574,900

6102 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Raqwin Young and Michael Krizan

Buyer: David and Tiya Anderson

Price: $545,000

388 GCR 160/Meadow Drive, Kremmling

2,295-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.21 acres of land.

Seller: Keith and Sandra Dayton

Buyer: Constance and William Burns II

Price: $517,000

162 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

956-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Ronette and John McLaughlin II

Buyer: William Werner and Michaela Colson

Price: $515,000

517 East Fir Drive, Granby

1,482-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.

Seller: Shannon and Jason Swann

Buyer: Lauren Panasewicz and Mark Simmons

Price: $515,000

207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek Condo, Granby

815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: BT Peterson Trust

Buyer: Erica Von Stein

Price: $449,000

261 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser

593-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Martin Gerra III

Buyer: Brandon Ware and Jenna Bieller

Price: $339,000

785 Kiowa Lane, Granby

0.31 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Alonzo Enterprises LLC

Price: $299,000

2055 GCR 224/Cow Gulch Road, Kremmling

40 acres of agricultural land.

Seller: Eric Dixon

Buyer: Andrew Guest and Kristina Stofka

Price: $290,000

245 GCR 4911/Lake Road, Grand Lake

2.5 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Michael and Jami McCormick

Buyer: Mark and Dana Hess

Price: $225,000

