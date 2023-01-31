Grand County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in child sexual assault case

The Grand County Sheriff's Office logo.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Editor’s note: The East Grand School District included the defendant’s name in an email to parents, but Sky-Hi News is not publishing the name because publication of the man’s identity in an effort to help protect the identity of the victim. The Sky-Hi News will publish the name of the person accused of a sex crime if they have pleaded or been found guilty.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office filed an arrest warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, for a 23-year-old male after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault on a child.

Because the crime allegedly occurred before the man turned 18, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has not released his name. The sheriff’s office contacted the East Grand School District about the arrest so the district could comply with its statutorily mandated notifications.

As a part of those legal mandates, the district sent an email to parents, which stated the man, who turned himself into the Grand County Jail, was previously employed as a school bus driver in the district. The district’s email read that the district hired the man after the alleged assault happened.

The man is charged with a Class 3 felony for a pattern of sexual abuse of a child and was released from jail on a $20,000 Personal Recognizance Bond, which requires no payment as long as the man appears for all his court dates.

Anyone with more information about the case should contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Investigations Division through the non-emergency number at 970-725-3311.