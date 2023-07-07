Grand County Sheriff’s Office resumes search for missing man in Byers Canyon
Ari Harms went missing from the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs on May 28, and search crews looked for him until June 4, when they suspended the search. Decreased water levels and river flow allowed the search to resume July 6, though.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has monitored the river since the search’s suspension. The office used a drone to search for Harms on Thursday but did not find him or any additional evidence, according to a news release.
Harms’ case remains an active missing person investigation, and the sheriff’s office stated in the news release it would continue to conduct search efforts as water levels continue to decrease.
