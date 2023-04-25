Grand County to mail property valuations May 1

The Grand County Assessor’s Office will mail out 2023/2024 property valuations May 1, and property owners can sign up on the assessor website to get an electronic notice as well. Property in Colorado is valued every two years for property tax purposes.

The study period for these valuations was July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022, meaning the assessor does not consider market data before or after that period. However, the assessor website points out that home values in Grand County rose throughout 2021 and 2022, as did values nationally.

“In residential property, the east end of the county saw larger value increases than the west end of Grand County,” reads a statement from the assessor’s office. “Vacant land saw the steepest increase in value, a fact that was true throughout the entire county.”

The office states that the valuation period provided plenty of sales on which to base valuations, with over 20% of condominiums, over 15% of vacant land parcels and just under 15% of residential property selling, totaling over 3,000 qualified sales.

Grand County property owners can expect increases in value of 50-70% or more, but there are some areas where the increases will be lower than that range as well.

“There are too many variables in the analysis to be able to state a generalized trend for specific properties, but property owners should anticipate a significant increase in their values,” the statement reads.

The county recommends residents use the COMPER Property Search Tool to review their property’s characteristics and study period sales in their area after they receive their notice of valuation. Incomplete information about a property or missing home sales data could be cause for an owner to appeal their valuation.

Property owners can file an appeal between May 1 and June 8 on the assessor website or through the mail . Filings should include data to support the owner’s case. The county will respond to appeals by June 30, and if the owner still disagrees with the valuation, they can appeal to the County Board of Equalization by June 15 and will hear back by August 5.

The assessor’s office states that an increase in property value does not cause an equal increase in property taxes, as many factors go into determining property tax. A property owner should not try to protest an increased property tax by appealing their valuation.

Property owners will know their actual tax amounts for the 2023 tax year in early January 2024, according to the assessor’s office statement. Taxing districts decide mill levies, a major component in property tax calculation, during their fall budgeting process and report the levies to the county in late December.

Grand County valuations fall into five location categories — Winter Park-Fraser, Granby, Grand Lake, Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling — and six property type categories — vacant, residential, condos, commercial, industrial and agriculture.