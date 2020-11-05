Grand County votes to repeal Gallagher and so does Colorado

Grand County voters joined Coloradans on Tuesday in voting to repeal the Gallagher amendment, which required a specific balance of taxes from residential and nonresidential properties.

There were multiple Gallagher questions on Grand County’s ballots this year, but with Amendment B question passing in Colorado, the local measures are essentially nullified.

The county’s Gallagher question was on the ballot along with similar measures from the towns of Winter Park, Fraser and Kremmling. Though the county’s question was passing early on, it ultimately failed.

Statewide, the repeal is passing with 57.3% of the vote. Over 1.6 million voters were for the repeal and 1.2 million were against it.

With over 9,000 votes counted, 57.1% of Grand County voters also supported repealing the Gallagher amendment, which sets nonresidential property tax rates at 29%. Locally, the measure had countywide support with only 42.8% against it.

According to the County Finance Director Curtis Lange, the passage of the repeal will only impact the county’s budget if the state decides to change the residential assessment rate.

“When or if that happens, likely in 2021 for the taxes collected in 2022, then we will adjust our mill levy to offset any losses from that change in (residential assessment rate),” Lange explained via email.

Questions from the special districts of Fraser Valley Metropolitan Rec District and the Kremmling Fire Protection District also passed. Similar to the state and county questions, the measure would allow the special districts to adjust mill levies to stabilize funding.

According to the Colorado Sun, the passage of the repeal means that the residential property tax rate would remain the same since lawmakers passed a moratorium on raising property tax rates earlier this year.

Ultimately, it will be up to the legislature to decide what nonresidential and residential property tax rates look like in the future.