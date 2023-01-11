Grand Lake approves new fee structure, including increased short-term rental fees

A screenshot of Grand Lake's Zoom livestream during the Jan. 9 Board of Trustees meeting shows the board and lawyer Brian Blumenfeld (third from right), who the town consults on marijuana regulation, listening to resident Gothard Lane (standing) making a public comment about marijuana legalization in the town.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

At its first meeting of 2023, the Grand Lake Board of Trustees updated the town’s fee structure for the first time since 2019. The changes eliminated services the town no longer provides, added new services and updated existing services.

A memo about the changes listed major ones in four categories, the first being planning deposit increases. Town Manager John Crone said the increases reflect the increased costs of mailing out public notices. The memo also mentioned the increased cost of hiring outside professionals to review applications.

Late fees for water bill payments received an update as well, going from 1.5% of the unpaid balance per month to a flat $25 fee. The new fee will better cover costs and should reduce late payments, according to the memo.

“1.5% doesn’t even come close to covering the time that staff has to put in going after late payments,” Crone said. “Especially given the fact that we’ve made it so easy now for people to pay their water bills, see their water bills online.”

Rental of town facilities saw multiple fee updates, starting with the elimination of half-day rentals for the Community House. Crone said the space cannot be turned around fast enough for two groups to use it in the same day, so a half-day rental acts the same as a full-day rental. The Community House also has new fees for using the kitchen ($100) and the audio-visual system ($200, nonprofits excluded). The changes also removed the rental availability for the Pitkin Annex .

Trustees voted Dec. 12, 2022 to create new regulations for short-term rentals. A new fee structure comes with the new regulations, but it had to be approved as part of the town-wide fee structure update.

Previously, the town charged an annual $600 fee per nightly rental license, but the new system bases the fee on occupancy. If a rental houses one to four people, the fee remains $600, but for rentals with an occupancy of five to eight people, it increases to $750 and then to $900 for rentals with an occupancy of more than eight people.

Mayor Steve Kudron said the fee increases must be in line with the impact rentals cause on the community, so he used formulas from a nexus study in Breckenridge to estimate short-term rentals’ effects on Grand Lake’s housing affordability.

“The math was so much more complicated than I thought when I dove into this,” Kudron said. “I discounted both local spending and visitor spending compared to the Breckenridge numbers, so there’s still some things I made up. But a knowledgeable guess, an informed estimate. Legally defensible estimate.”

Kudron said his estimates showed the town could charge $700 to $800 per occupancy unit — meaning a rental with an occupancy of four could be charged $2,800 or more every year. Breckenridge charges $3,199 for a rental with an occupancy of four.

“We want to control nightly rentals,” Kudron said. “We don’t want to shut them down. They do bring money, they do bring visitors, but we want to make it more of a level playing field.”

Other changes included increases to land use application fees, municipal property application fees, building and grading permit application fees, the sign permit application fee and copying and printing fees.

Other business: