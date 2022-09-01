Grand Lake Board eyes more paid time off to lure new employees
Grand Lake’s Board of Trustees met Aug. 22 for their second regular meeting of the month. The first meeting after the board’s retreat featured a discussion about paid time off for town workers, a lot consolidation, a financial review and more.
Paid time off
Town Treasurer Heike Wilson presented a resolution to the board that would increase paid time off for part-time year-round workers. Wilson said the change could help the town attract and retain workers.
The resolution would change the definition of a full-time worker from someone working 40 hours per week to someone working 32 hours per week, meaning someone working 32 hours per week would get the full 10 hours of paid time off per pay period. It would grant employees working between 20 and 32 hours per week three hours of paid time off per pay period.
Trustees discussed whether 32 hours per week was too low to qualify for the benefits, and Trustee Michael Sobon suggested adding another level of benefits.
“I would propose 20 to 28 hours a week at three, and 29 hours to 36 hours a week at five or six,” Sobon said.
Other trustees shared Sobon’s concerns about employees working 32 and 40 hours per week receiving the same benefits. After more discussion, Mayor Steve Kudron suggested the board direct staff to look into creating more benefit levels like Sobon suggested.
Lot consolidation
Resident Jason Monden requested to consolidate two lots he owns on Mad Moose Lane, and the trustees approved the consolidation. Town Clerk Alayna Carrell said Monden made his request because he built a house with a deck that got too close to the line between his properties.
The planning commission found that the consolidation met five required criteria, and after some discussion about the size of the lots, whether neighbors received notice and the process Monden would have to go through to split the lot back into two, the board unanimously approved the consolidation.
Other business:
- Captain Rick Tomkievich, the Headwaters Marina director, presented a request for proposal to the board for three garage doors. He said the doors would increase security and safety at the marina, and the board approved the request.
- Diane Butler from Grand County Economic Development gave a report to the board about visitation numbers and workforce challenges.
- Katie Hearsum, the town’s community engagement manager, gave an update on the Continental Divide Trail to the trustees. She discussed group hikes and maintenance projects the town held this summer and ideas for better accommodating hikers in the future.
- Jim Cervenka from the Grand Arts Council updated the board on upcoming events, like Tombstone Tails on Sept. 4, and scholarships the council sponsors.
- Town Manager John Crone provided a recap of the trustee’s two-day retreat the week of Aug. 13, including conversations about limiting the number of short-term rental licenses in the town, the role of the town’s creative district and many other topics.
- Crone talked about the town’s preparation for winter, events in September, the sale of two of four boats by the town, plans for a temporary dog park near the Grand Lake Center, the process of creating regulations for potential marijuana sales in the town and bears in his report.
- Resident Michael Tompkins spoke during public comments about Grand Lake U.S. Constitution Week, which will feature speakers, fireworks, a flyover and other events from Sept. 12-18.
- Resident Paul Carlson told the board about issues he and his neighbors have with the Grand Lake Lodge’s beekeeping near their houses during public comments.
- Developer Jim Kreutzer asked the board to consider refunding him money related to parking in lieu fees for some of his properties during public comments.
- Kudron gave trustees a chance to share their thoughts on the board retreat during his mayor’s report.
- Trustees approved meeting minutes from the July 25 and Aug. 8 meetings as well as the accounts payable for Aug. 22.
- Wilson presented a review of July financials year-to-date sales tax revenue to the board.
