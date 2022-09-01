Grand Lake Board eyes more paid time off to lure new employees

The sun shines on Grand Lake Town Hall in this 2020 picture. The town's board of trustees meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Robert Mendoza/Sky-Hi News archive

Grand Lake’s Board of Trustees met Aug. 22 for their second regular meeting of the month. The first meeting after the board’s retreat featured a discussion about paid time off for town workers, a lot consolidation, a financial review and more.

Paid time off

Town Treasurer Heike Wilson presented a resolution to the board that would increase paid time off for part-time year-round workers. Wilson said the change could help the town attract and retain workers.

The resolution would change the definition of a full-time worker from someone working 40 hours per week to someone working 32 hours per week, meaning someone working 32 hours per week would get the full 10 hours of paid time off per pay period. It would grant employees working between 20 and 32 hours per week three hours of paid time off per pay period.

Trustees discussed whether 32 hours per week was too low to qualify for the benefits, and Trustee Michael Sobon suggested adding another level of benefits.

“I would propose 20 to 28 hours a week at three, and 29 hours to 36 hours a week at five or six,” Sobon said.

Other trustees shared Sobon’s concerns about employees working 32 and 40 hours per week receiving the same benefits. After more discussion, Mayor Steve Kudron suggested the board direct staff to look into creating more benefit levels like Sobon suggested.

Lot consolidation

Resident Jason Monden requested to consolidate two lots he owns on Mad Moose Lane, and the trustees approved the consolidation. Town Clerk Alayna Carrell said Monden made his request because he built a house with a deck that got too close to the line between his properties.

The planning commission found that the consolidation met five required criteria, and after some discussion about the size of the lots, whether neighbors received notice and the process Monden would have to go through to split the lot back into two, the board unanimously approved the consolidation.

Other business: