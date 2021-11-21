KC Becker, former Colorado House speaker, appointed to lead regional EPA office

House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, greets attendees of the second regular session of the 72nd Colorado General Assembly as it convenes at the Colorado Capitol on Jan. 8, 2020 in Denver. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)



KC Becker, the former speaker of the Colorado House, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as the regional head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the White House announced Thursday.

Becker will be the Region 8 administrator, a position based in Denver.

“With her background on critical climate change and environmental justice issues, KC is an excellent choice to lead our Region 8 team,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a written statement. “She is experienced in stakeholder engagement and will ensure voices from throughout the region are heard on key issues.”

Becker, who lives in Boulder, served four terms in the Colorado legislature, spending her last two years in the House as speaker. Her term ended in January.

The Democrat was a prime sponsor of Senate Bill 181 in 2019, a measure that rewrote Colorado’s oil and gas regulations. The legislation was panned by the industry and Republicans as being too restrictive and killing jobs. Becker and other supporters, including Gov. Jared Polis, said the bill protects the environment and public safety by putting badly needed safeguards in place and giving more regulatory control to local governments.

