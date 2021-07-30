Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sugaray Rayford and more to play Blues From The Top in Winter Park

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is a guitarist, singer and songwriter with several albums released and a successful career as a blues artist. He will play the Blues From The Top Festival on Aug. 14 in Winter Park.

Photo provided by artist

After 2019’s record attendance and star-studded lineup, the Blues From The Top Music Festival is coming back with headliners Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Ruthie Foster and A.J. Fullerton.

The 18th annual Blues from the Top Music Festival is being presented by the Grand County Blues Society. The daylong festival will be Aug. 14 at the Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park in Winter Park.

The festival has a reputation for showcasing some of the best talent, and the Rendezvous Event Center might be the perfect venue to do it, nestled in downtown Winter Park with festival promoters heavily plugging the town’s views of the Continental Divide.

Additionally, the festival has grown since its conception in 2003, and it has evolved into a true blues and roots music event, providing a welcoming atmosphere for all people.

“Anybody can see the setting is just so beautiful,” said publicist Doug Deutsch, adding that the cooler summer temps, Rocky Mountain scenery, and Winter Park vibe are what really makes this such a great festival experience.

Prior to the headlining acts later in the week, there also will be a free concert at the Rendezvous Event Center at 6 p.m. Aug. 12, and live music continuing nightly throughout town over the weekend.

Festival-goers may choose from general admission or VIP tickets at the event’s website. Visit the official website at http://www.BluesfromtheTop.org for more.

The festival is sponsored by the Grand County Blues Society, a local nonprofit that has produced more than 265 individual blues concerts and been a pioneer in the realm of blues music education.

Through the society, children across Grand County have been able to enjoy the blues, and they have been on the stage, creating their own “bluesical” and giving performances on the festival stages, over the years.

Blue Star Connection is the blues society’s most notable program, and it’s in its 17th year. The program has supplied more than 65 children’s hospitals with collections of musical instruments to aid the hospitals’ music therapy departments.

The program has also gifted over 800 individual children personal instruments and continues to support the music therapy industry. The Grand County Blues Society operates with a volunteer board and a loyal and membership.

Visit http://www.GrandBlues.org and http://www.BlueStarConnection.org for more about the blues society and its programs.

Sugaray Rayford has is a singer and songwriter who has has released five albums and won multiple Blues Music Awards.

Photo provided by artist

