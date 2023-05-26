“Know before you go” out into the forests on Memorial Day

A fallen tree and patch of snow block a trail in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests/Courtesy photo

With the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day, around the corner, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland shared some info to know before heading out into the wild.

A news release from the local division of the U.S. Forest Service stated snow at higher elevations is still deep, especially above 10,000 feet of elevation. Lower-elevation trails may be muddy and even have patches of snow this time of year, according to the release.

Some roads in the National Forests are under seasonal closures for mud and snow. The above-average snowpack and spring rain this year could cause more road washouts, especially in areas affected by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. Check FS.USDA.gov/arp for road closure information before heading out.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests website also has an Alerts & Notices page with information about fire-related closures, as recovery from the 2020 fires is still ongoing.

With many campgrounds in the forests set to open this weekend, most reservable ones are already booked. Some sites are first-come, first-served, but they typically fill up by Thursday night of holiday weekends. For more campground information, check the Forest Service’s website and Recreation.gov .

Even dispersed camping locations will be limited because the number of roads is limited by seasonal closures. Dispersed campers should be sure to park within 300 feet of the road centerline to reduce camping impacts and park in a way that does not obstruct traffic or damage the ground. No overnight camping is allowed at trailheads or picnic areas.