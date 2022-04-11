Kremmling elects Pryor to second term as mayor during Grand County municipal elections

Incumbent Grover Pryor nearly doubled the number of votes brought in by his challenger, Jim Miller, as he won his bid for reelection as mayor of Kremmling for a second term on Tuesday.

Pryor’s win was one result of multiple municipal elections held on April 5 across Grand County, where voters in each town picked members to sit on their town’s governing boards.

In Kremmling, Doug Prewitt, Leo Pesch and Guy Bakke were elected to serve four-year terms on their town council. Receiving 211, 198 and 172 votes, respectively, they will join Wes Howell, who was elected to serve a two-year term after he tallied the fourth lowest amount of votes, 168. Erik Woog was 10 votes away from winning a seat on town council, falling just short at 158.

Over at the town of Grand Lake, eligible residents gave Michael Sobon 59 votes, Christina Bergquist 57 votes and Daryn Packer 48 votes to provide each of them with a four-year term on the board of trustees. The lowest total in the race, Baxter Starchan’s 40 votes, resulted in membership on the board for a two-year term.

The voters of Fraser handed out three four-year terms and a two-year term based on the number of votes received by each candidate. Kaydee Fisher got 171 votes, Katie Soles got 165 votes and Lewis Gregory received 125 to secure four-year terms, while Elizabeth Kurtak received the two year term after she received 59 votes. Andrew Petersen, who was not voted onto the board, fell just shy of a win with 56 votes.

Winter Park selected Rebecca Kaufman, Riley McDonough and Nick Kutrumbos by giving them 124, 109 and 101 votes, respectively. Kaufman, McDonough and Kutrumbos will serve a four-year term while Art Ferrari will serve two-year terms after receiving 79. Alexis Kimbrough received 39 votes, coming in shy of getting a seat on the board.