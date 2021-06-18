Lineup announced for Blues From the Top Music Festival
After 2019’s record attendance and talent lineup, the Blues From the Top Music Festival said it doesn’t plan to slow down.
This year, Kenny Wayne Shepard, Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Ruthie Foster and A.J. Fullerton will play the one-of-a-kind event.
Presented by the Grand County Blues Society, the 18th annual Blues From the Top will be Aug. 14 at the Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park in Winter Park.
“The event’s producers, along with our volunteers and amazing ski-town community, create a utopia of great music and a great vibe for festival attendees,” event organizers said in a release.
The festival offers general admission or VIP tickets and recommends early purchases for the best prices. Tickets and more information are available at bluesfromthetop.org.
