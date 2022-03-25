Man accused of sexual assault on children

Paul L. Pousson

Grand County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy Photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the repeated sexual assault of four children in Granby and Westminster.

Paul Lee Pousson, 67, is charged with four counts of felony sexual assault on a child, four counts of felony sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse and four counts of felony special offender aggravated sexual offense after four children came forward in March and April 2021 with allegations of sexual abuse.

Pousson was arrested on Feb. 23 and bonded out of the Grand County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Pousson is charged in both the 14th Judicial District and the 17th Judicial District on the same charges. His charges in the 14th represent his alleged crimes against two children, while his case in the 17th represent his alleged crimes against the other two children.

Westminster Police were contacted in March 2021 by the parents of the children and arranged for the children to be interviewed through the Ralston House Child Advocacy Center in April 2021.

According to Pousson’s arrest warrant, all four children described repeated inappropriate touching by Pousson. The children ranged in age from six to 14 during the years-long period of alleged abuse, the warrant says.

Pousson allegedly admitted to police and the children’s parents that he had committed several of the alleged acts, but he denied some of the other allegations.

Over the phone on Tuesday, Pousson’s lawyer Kyle Sawyer said he didn’t have a statement at this time.

Pousson is scheduled to be in Grand County Court on April 4 and in court in Adams County on June 2.