Man arrested after breaking into bank
news@skyhinews.com
Fraser Winter Park Police arrested one man while responding to a call of a break-in at the Bank of the West in Fraser.
Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police found a broken glass door at the back of the bank and attempted to get the man to exit the bank using a loudspeaker, according to a news release.
When there was no response, a K9 unit searched the bank and found a man hiding under a desk.
The man, identified as Joseph Roelandts, 23, was taken into custody for potential charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.
Roelandts was also treated for a minor dog bite wound by Grand County EMS.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Man arrested after breaking into bank
Fraser Winter Park Police arrested one man while responding to a call of a break-in at the Bank of the West in Fraser.