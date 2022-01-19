Man arrested after breaking into bank

Fraser Winter Park Police arrested one man while responding to a call of a break-in at the Bank of the West in Fraser.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police found a broken glass door at the back of the bank and attempted to get the man to exit the bank using a loudspeaker, according to a news release.

When there was no response, a K9 unit searched the bank and found a man hiding under a desk.

The man, identified as Joseph Roelandts, 23, was taken into custody for potential charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.

Roelandts was also treated for a minor dog bite wound by Grand County EMS.