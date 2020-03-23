Mental health care continues virtually during coronavirus outbreak

Mind Springs Health, which has a satellite walk-in clinic in Granby, lost its contract to provide emergency crisis services with the state of Colorado.

Bryce Martin / bmartin@skyhinews.com

Between the disruption to daily routines and indefinite uncertainty, health officials are reminding people about the importance of keeping up with their mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite social distancing and closures limiting some mental health resources, both Mind Springs in Granby and Middle Park Health continue to offer mental health services to those in need.

“When things feel uncertain or beyond our control, it can leave us with a feeling of not feeling safe, and certainly, coronavirus is uncertain and out of our control, so taking care of our mental health is really important at this time,” said Makenna Line, program director for Mind Springs.

In response to the pandemic, Mind Springs will close its in-person office in Granby on March 24, but continues to offer all of its services to both existing and new patients over the phone or online. The organization also continues to operate the mobile crisis services 24/7 for anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.

Services available via telehealth are therapist visits, psychiatric care and case management. Mind Springs also utilizes a translation service to offer care in other languages.

“They will be able to have virtually that same session, it would just not be in-person,” Line said. “This way people can stay home and still access all of our services.”

Beyond telehealth, Mind Springs will also offer guided meditation sessions and mental health tips via live-stream on its Facebook and YouTube pages and is sharing a promo code (WELLNESSGRANBY) to the mystrength.com website for free use.

Middle Park Health also continues to offer the Behavioral Health Navigator program, which provides mental health resources by appointment or during primary care visits.

Currently, the program remains in-person, but Tiffany Freitag, director of community relations for Middle Park Health, said telehealth options might be available in the future.

Other resources for mental health needs include the state Colorado Crisis Services hotline at 844-493-8255, which has a text to talk option and a peer line.

Aside from seeking professional resources, Line suggested a number of things people can do on their own to help cope with anxiety, including getting outside and staying in touch with friends and family while following social distancing recommendations.

“Reach out because there are so many ways to connect,” Line said. “During this time, make sure we respond to others and ourselves with kindness and compassion, knowing that each individual is doing the best they can.”

She encouraged people to seek balance, such as staying informed but limiting social media overexposure. She said focusing on the present and what’s within a person’s control is also key during this time.

“We can’t control this entire situation, but we can control our own responses, so we can wash hands, have healthy habits, have a routine, follow social distancing recommendations,” Line explained.