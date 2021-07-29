Middle Park Fair and Rodeo turns 105
For its 105th anniversary, the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo will tout the longevity of Western heritage with a full slate of events.
Kicking off Friday with the 4-H exhibit day until 6 p.m., the schedule of events is packed with 4-H, Colorado Professional Rodeo Association and Jr. Rodeo events through Aug. 8.
Some of the most popular events are scheduled for Aug. 7, including the Jr. Livestock Sale and the Tracy Byrd and Colt Ford concert, though the horse races will happen on Aug. 6 and the CPRA Rodeo closes out the week on Aug. 8.
“The fact that we’ve been able to make it this long and carry on the agricultural traditions that a lot of places have done away with is a big deal,” Fair Board President Holly Hester said. “We’re excited to come back this year.”
Last year, the pandemic caused the fair to have an adjusted schedule, but organizers made sure that the Jr. Livestock Sale could go on to support the 4-H members who dedicated time and work to their animals.
A few holdovers from last year include selling all livestock by the head instead of by the pound and the livestock buyers’ happy hour will stick around this year.
Also returning are the food competitions, a traditional livestock sale and the rodeo royalty competitions. Reigning Queen Maddy Probst and Princess Shiloh French continued in their roles for 2021.
As one of the longest-running events in Grand County, the event honors local pioneers, founding community members and citizens of the year. The 2021 Pioneers are Deane Murphy, Martha Wall and Jim Yust. Citizens of the year are Larry Banman and the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce.
West Grand graduate Emma Daly received the The Middle Park Stockgrowers Association $1,000 scholarship and the Middle Park Conservation District scholarship to study agriculture education. In addition, 4-H members Carson Culbreath and Cameryn Friesen are joining the US Marines this year.
For more information and a complete schedule, go to http://www.middleparkfairandrodeo.com.
