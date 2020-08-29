Library Corner: More than 555 people joined summer reading program

Kylee Boomer of Granby not only received a Winter Park Resort summer ticket for 2020 or 2021, she was also the lucky winner of an instant camera. Thanks for wearing your mask Kylee!

On the drive home from Wolf Park, my son commented that the sun had already set and it was only 8:28 p.m. To him, this marks the close of summer: shorter, cooler days and longer nights. School is just around the corner. And, yes, after five months at home, he is very excited about it.

Grand County libraries have been doing our part to keep our community learning and help prevent “summer slide” through our annual summer reading program.

Imagine Your Story was the theme with more than 555 people signing up to see what boundless opportunities the libraries held. This year a record-breaking number of adults participated in the program. What better way to demonstrate to children the importance of reading than modeling the behavior! Setting aside time (and cutting stress) by delving into one’s own interests as well as exploring the world around us through books helps demonstrate to children the positive habit of reading. This is highlighted with our youngest readers, those under 5, who cuddled and enjoyed being read to as demonstrated by the fact that three-fourths of those who signed up completed the program.

And, here’s the thing about Grand County kids: They hit the books hard, just as they do the slopes and the trails with 63% of the elementary children completing and submitting their summer reading logs to receive a YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch day pass. This means that the children interacted with literature at least 20 minutes a day throughout the program, be it through reading or listening. They didn’t stop there. More than 90% continued on and completed an additional bonus program becoming “Heroes of the Quest” and earning a gift card to Country Ace Hardware for their efforts.

In addition to the reading programs, just like libraries, it is no longer just about reading but really exploring the world in a variety of ways. Hiking new trails, building dream catchers, watching water walk from one color to another were just some of the programs close to 800 participants enjoyed. Sure, we weren’t able to host our usual presenters with large groups of kids oohing and ahhing, but superheroes were created, alchemy occurred, and stories were beaded. More than 520 Take & Make kits were distributed throughout the community and — due to the popularity — will continue to be available throughout the year.

COVID-19 might disrupt our daily lives, but the creativity and resiliency of our community is there. Even when library doors were closed, Imagine Your Story lived on. Thanks to our wonderful volunteers and sponsors for supporting the program and our generous Friends of Grand County Library that provides books, materials, prizes, and a love of libraries.

Enjoy the last few days of summer, and, hopefully, you can join us at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Granby’s Polhamus Park or at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the hospital park in Kremmling for Outdoor Storytime as we enjoy the summer sun.