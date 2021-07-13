Morgan Creek Fire in Routt County grows to 3,858 acres

The smoke-filled sky above the Morgan Creek Fire takes on a reddish glow as viewed from Seedhouse Road in North Routt County after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The latest reports have the fire, which is moving southeast toward Floyd Peak, at 3,414 acres. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Morgan Creek Fire in Routt County has grown to 3,858 acres and is 0% contained, according to a Monday update filed on Inciweb.

The Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team Black, a Type 2 team, has been ordered and is mobilizing to fight the Morgan Creek Fire.

Movement continues to the southeast into Mount Zirkels Wilderness Area and toward Floyd Peak as well as the Burn Ridge Fire and Middle Fork Fire burned areas.

Fire behavior has been moderate, with backing, spotting, crowning and torching. There is a chance for precipitation over the fire on Tuesday.

An air quality advisory for wildfire smoke has been issued for Routt County. According to the advisory, if moderate to heavy smoke is visible, air quality has reached unhealthy levels.

A trio of helicopters made drops over the Morgan Creek Fire on Sunday as officials issued a broad forest closure, shuttering many of the most popular trails in North Routt County.