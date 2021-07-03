Muddy Slide Fire evacuations lifted as containment grows
YAMPA — Routt County officials signaled an all clear Friday morning for residents who were forced to evacuate from their properties in the area of the Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt County.
The mandatory evacuation order for residents along Routt County Road 16, between mile marker 12 and Colorado Highway 134, has been lifted, in addition to a voluntary evacuation for the areas of Green Ridge and South Stagecoach.
Fire officials updated the fire’s containment to 39% as of Friday morning, and it’s holding steady at 4,093 acres, or 6.4 square miles.
As containment increases, the fire’s complexity decreases, which allows fire officials to consider transitioning to a smaller team to continue firefighting activity. If necessary, the long-term plan for the fire allows additional resources to be brought in should fire activity increase over the coming weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
CR 60 gravel pit hearing postponed
A special use permit amendment hearing for the ESCO Construction gravel pit on County Road 60 that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.