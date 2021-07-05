Mudslide closes Colorado 125

A roadblock is set up on Colorado 125 on Monday evening after a mudslide closed the highway.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.combrea

A mudslide has closed Colorado 125 in Grand County.

The slide was reported Monday evening. At 7 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was turning northbound drivers around about seven miles from the intersection with US Highway 40.

The officer said the the Colorado Department of Transportation was working to clear the route, though he did not have a timetable for when the highway might reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.