NAPA employee charged with felony theft

Allison Owens



A former Kremmling NAPA Auto Parts employee is facing one count of felony theft after failing to pay more than $2,000 for auto parts she ordered on the company computer.

Police arrested Allison Owens on Feb. 24. Owens worked for NAPA Auto Parts from January to November 2021.

A NAPA store manager said she discovered the theft when she was doing inventory for the store and found statements from Renegade Off Road, showing parts installed by Renegade to Owens’ Toyota Tacoma. According to other employees, the items, which Owens had expressed intent to purchase and had ordered, were missing from the inventory.

Initially, Owens was only contacted about a set of custom seat covers she ordered and which her manager saw on the seats of her truck. Once a full list of missing items believed to be taken by Owens was created, she was sent the list. Owens responded that she thought the cost of the items was built into her Renegade Off Road invoice and that she knew she needed to pay NAPA for the parts.

According to the arrest affidavit, Owens never paid NAPA Auto Parts. Some of the items she stole include ignition coils, struts and control arms.

Owens’s signature is not on Renegade Off Road or NAPA order forms.

Owens bonded out of jail on Feb. 25 on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. She is scheduled to be in court March 15.