Neguse launches App challenge for Grand County students

Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress, launched his second annual Congressional App Challenge, open to middle and high school students of all skill levels in Grand County.

The contest is designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding. Participants will have the opportunity to code a unique app individually or in teams of up to four participants and compete against their peers. The challenge will encourage students to develop STEM and computer-based skills, essential for economic growth and innovation across Colorado.

“I am incredibly excited to host a district-wide app challenge for the second year in a row to showcase our students’ drive, intelligence and creativity,” Neguse said. “This competition is an excellent way to encourage computer science and STEM skills that are essential for economic innovation and growth in the future. The current pandemic has forced many people into their homes and out of traditional work and school environments, and it has become clear learning coding and computer science skills is more crucial now than ever before.”

This year, the Congressional App Challenge is hosting a Back to School webinar series. This series of webinars, hosted in conjunction with supporters of the program, will provide free training and mentorship opportunities for App Challengers past and present and will take place through the fall.

The competition will accept computer programs written in any programming language for any platform. The deadline to submit is Oct. 19 For more, neguse.house.gov/programs/congressional-app-challenge.