New grant will fund replacement of Cozens Ranch Museum roof

The Cozens Ranch Museum as seen in 2022.

Grand County Historical Association/Courtesy photo

Throughout the more than 150-year history of Cozens Ranch, the buildings that now make up the Cozens Ranch Museum have seen plenty of winter weather, and all the snow, ice, wear and tear has caused the roof to start leaking over the last two years.

The Grand County Historical Association put the funds of their annual “Sunday at the Ranch” fundraiser towards a replacement, but that only brought in $30,000 of the estimated $86,000 needed to make the repairs. Fortunately, the State Historical Fund has awarded the association $67,245 in December 2022 to replace the roof.

The project is set to begin in the spring and will allow the museum to continue protecting thousands of artifacts and welcoming visitors. A news release from the association reads that the grant lifts a weight off of members’ shoulders. The association also thanked everyone in the community who donated towards the project.