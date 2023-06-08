New program offers youth opportunity to get paid while building life and work skills
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s new Workplace Survival Bootcamp program will offer 17-24 year olds in northwest Colorado a chance to earn money while gaining life and work skills.
A one-week classroom session starts the program, and students learn about resume writing, interviewing, workplace soft skills, self-advocacy and financial literacy. Participants receive $150 for that portion of the program, then they are placed in a two-week paid internship to gain work experience.
The program looks to support young people with barriers to employment and those who graduate high school without a clear next step in securing long-term jobs. A news release listed barriers to employment, including being low-income, having a disability, being an English language learner, having a criminal record, being homeless, having dropped out of high school or being pregnant or a parent.
Students will work in the classroom for 12 hours over four days from June 20-23, and internships run June 24 to July 7.
Anyone interested in enrolling should contact Bex Drake at 970-668-536, and businesses interested in hosting an intern can contact Christina Oxley at christina.oxley@state.co.us or 970-620-1690.
