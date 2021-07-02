North Inlet Trail reopens in Rocky Mountain National Park

Cars drive through the East Troublesome burn scar on the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

As Rocky Mountain National Park staff continue to address damage from the East Troublesome Fire more trails have reopened.

Officials said crews have removed downed trees and replaced and repaired bridges and trail stabilization materials. Many bridges and replacement material, like pressure treated logs, were prefabricated over the winter and flown in this spring to expedite reopening of areas and limit further damage to trails.

On the west side of the park, the North Inlet Trail has reopened.

On the east side of the park, the Fern Lake Trail has reopened though the Spruce Lake Trail remains closed. The Mill Creek Basin area has reopened including the Hollowell Park Trail to Bierstadt Lake, as well as the Mount Wuh/Steep Mountain junction from the Cub Lake Trail.

These specific trails experienced significant damage in the East Troublesome Fire. Park visitors should be aware of additional hazards when recreating in these burn areas including:

• Burned-out stump holes where the ground may be weak and unstable

• Unstable dead trees, especially in windy conditions

• Loose rocks, logs and rolling debris

• Flash flooding and significant debris flow possible in burn areas

• Dry, hot conditions with little forest canopy to provide shade

Officials added that 94 people are working in the park to repair burn area trails this summer. Approximately 30,000 acres or 9% of Rocky Mountain National Park was burned by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.

For the most current status of trails, including maps, visit http://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm .

Reservations are required to visit the national park daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more, http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm .