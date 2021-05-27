Obituary: Frank Shepherd
December 8, 1946 – April 30, 2021
Frank Shepherd, age 74, passed away suddenly on April 30th at his cabin in Moffat County, CO. He had a great last day of target shooting, riding his ATV and playing with his beloved dogs. Frank moved to Grand County 29 years ago and knew he had found heaven on earth. He was an avid trap/skeet shooter and snowmobiler. His passions were golf, skydiving, skiing, scuba diving, flying and sailing. He lived his life fully and with no regrets. He is survived by his wife Julie Richards, dogs Baker and Trixie, lap cat Sugar Pie, in-laws Sherree & Kenn Miller, niece Mandy Lett (Mike), nephew Robert Baumgardner (Krystal) and brother Paul Shepherd. Donations may be made in Frank’s name to Grand County Pet Pals. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer.
