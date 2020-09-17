Obituary: Melissa Ratzmann

Melissa Ratzmann

August 12, 1979 – September 7, 2020

Melissa Jean Ratzmann was born August 12th, 1979 in Fort Myers, Florida to Debra Hagy and Robert Lee Browning.

Melissa graduated from Hodges University in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She married the love of her life Kevin Ratzmann August 23rd, 1997 in Okeechobee, Florida and had their first child, Sean on February 18th, 1998, followed by Madeline on March 12th, 2003 and Wyatt on October 27th, 2005. She stayed home with their children while Kevin was deployed in the military. During this time, she obtained her EMT and some Fire qualifications.

She and her family moved to Grand Lake, Colorado in January of 2019. Melissa accepted the position as Public Relations Specialist for the Grand Lake Fire Protection District as well as being elected as a Trustee of the Grand Lake Town Board. She was an avid participant of the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and volunteered at the Comfort Zone Camp annually. Melissa remained selfless throughout her whole life and remaining days. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law James McElroy and her adopted mother Susan Browning. Melissa is survived by her husband Kevin, son Sean, daughter Maddy, son Wyatt, brother-in-law Brian Ratzmann and his wife Kaise, Her sister Meredith, niece Nicole and their three children and two grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held with COVID 19 restrictions September 19th at 1 PM at The Snow Mountain Ranch – Promise Building following a Procession to the Grand Lake Cemetery and dinner to be held at The Grand Lake Fire Station open to public.