Obituary: Priscilla Yost

Priscilla Yost

Provided Photo

January 1, 1929 – February 22, 2022

The Yost family is saddened to announce the loss of their mother, Alpha Priscilla Yost. Priscilla passed away in her sleep on February 22, 2022 in her home in Payson, Arizona. She was 93 years old.

Priscilla was born and raised in Las Cruces, NM and graduated from New Mexico State University. She became a school teacher for a time prior to marrying her husband, Joseph Yost. Her husband’s job took her and her family to California and then to Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. The family returned to Las Cruces prior to moving to Westminster, Erie, and then to Grand Lake, Colorado where Priscilla worked in Hot Sulphur Springs for a title company and then for the Post Office in Grand Lake prior to retiring with her husband back in Las Cruces.

After her husband’s death, Priscilla remained in Las Cruces to care for her Mother, Celia Gonzales, and father, Pedro T. Gonzales. While there she was an active member of the Pan American Round Table. She moved next to Happy Jack, Arizona and then to Payson, Arizona. Priscilla enjoyed gardening and playing cards with her friends.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Joe Yost, her two brothers Don and Jimmy Gonzales and parents Pedro and Cecelia Gonzales.

Priscilla is survived by her loving children Cathy, Joe, John, Jeffrey, Jennifer and Laurie; by her grandchildren Ryan, Zoe, Amanda, Joseph and Sean Yost, Kirstee, Eilidh and Fiona McGarva, and Brittany Mahoney; and by her niece and nephew, Andrea and Tony Gonzales.

Priscilla’s ashes will be buried next to her husband’s remains in Las Cruces, NM at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens cemetery.

Memorial services and location are pending.