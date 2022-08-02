Obituary: Steve Blouch

Steve Blouch

Provided Photo

May 7, 1945 – April 3, 2022

Stephen Corey Blouch passed away on April 3, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado at the end of a 24-year long battle with leukemia. He made the last 23 years of his journey with his loving wife, June, by his side, and they were together, holding hands, when he slipped into eternity, never to be forgotten by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Steve was born to Don and Marguerite Corey Blouch in Seattle, WA on May 7, 1945, where Don worked for Boeing Aircraft Corporation building bombers during WWII. The family returned to Colorado shortly thereafter where they established and operated the Riverside Garage, with Jeep and International Harvester dealerships, in Hot Sulphur. It was there that Steve fell in love with all things mechanical.

He completed kindergarten through eighth grade at the Hot Sulphur Springs Elementary School and graduated from Middle Park High School in 1964. He was an honors student, active in varsity sports, and was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school he attended the University of Colorado, majoring in mechanical engineering. Following university, Steve worked at Ball Brother’s Research Corporation/Ball Aerospace, as well as several other high-tech companies in and around Boulder for the remainder of his professional career. An avid outdoorsman, Steve excelled at a host of activities such as hang-gliding, rock climbing, hiking, skiing, and motorcycling. He and June enjoyed traveling, and just hanging out with family and friends. He and June were also instrumental in helping organize Light the Night fund raising events for leukemia research in and around the Boulder area for a number of years.

Steve was truly one-of-a-kind – strong, courageous, loving, generous, and quick-witted and he could fix anything that was broken – even a heart. He could contribute to just about any conversation, and liked to dazzle you with some sort of personal experience and/or technical explanation that not many completely understood, but which left you in awe just the same. He was deeply loved and looked up to by his family and will live forever in their hearts and minds. Steve didn’t have children of his own, but is survived by his wife June Brennan Blouch, his younger brother Cleve Blouch and his wife Janice Oden Blouch of Mesa, AZ and their daughter Carey Blouch and her daughter Corinne Blouch of Chandler, AZ, their second daughter Cora Blouch of Phoenix, AZ, and cousins Don Phillips and family of Montrose, CO, Lisa Hakonson of Lakewood, CO and Jerry Blouch and family of Delta, CO. Steve’s ashes will be spread on Maggie’s Hill in Hot Sulphur and the family is planning a celebration of his amazing life sometime in the fall, his favorite time of year.