Obituary: William Andrew Brown
William Andrew Brown November 30, 1942 – May 22, 2020 Bill was born in Bloomington, Illinois. After graduation, Bill joined the United States Marine Corps where he was honorably discharged after 6-years. He married and had 2 children, Mark and Nikki Brown of Winter Park, CO. In his early years, he was a stone mason and was the youngest foreman in the area. His passion was to own a ski lodge. So, on a ski vacation in Colorado, he purchased one in Hideaway Park (The Woodspur), then the Winter Haven. He ran the resort until the late 80’s. He had found his passion in the hotel hospitality industry. He was also a ski instructor, fireman, sat on the board of Winter Park Resort Association and went back to school and received his Judicial license. After leaving Winter Park, he relocated to Red River, NM. where he remarried and became a general manager to a hotel and a guest ranch for hunting elk. Still needing adventure, he accepted a job for Nexcom/DOD as a regional specialist and the opportunities allowed many new adventures and travels around the world. Deciding to semi retire and move to Texas, he still needed more and became a general manager for Paradise Lodge at Mnt. Rainier, and then again at Lake Yellowstone Lodge. His next adventure brought him to Weslaco, Texas where he passed peacefully at home with family and friends. Services will be held in his hometown in the fall.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User