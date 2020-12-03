Open to shred

On a chilly Thursday morning, Winter Park Resort’s 2020-21 opening day had all the typical trimmings — bluebird sky, first chair ripping open the banner and excited skiers and riders — except the lift lines.

With an ongoing pandemic, the resort outlined a slightly different look this season that requires guests to wear masks. The resort has also closed most indoor spaces and is asking everyone to social distance.

Luckily, the COVID-19 regulations didn’t seem to mar the experience for skiers and riders eager to get back on the mountain.

“I was excited to get out of the house, have some freedom,” said Dag Larson of Denver. “I take solace and energy from the mountain, so it’s important for me to get out.”

Only pass holders currently have access to Winter Park Resort with single day lift tickets going on sale Dec. 6. Lift tickets must be pre-ordered at least 48 hours in advance, and Winter Park Resort hasn’t implemented a reservation system this season, like other resorts have.

Compared to previous years, the resort’s opening day had noticeably fewer people, providing plenty of space for guests to spread out.

“If (the restrictions) mean there’s less capacity on the mountain, I’m not complaining,” Denverite Ian Coughlin said with a laugh.

Despite the regulations, many guests expressed how excited they were to ski and ride again.

Recent storms and the resort’s snowmaking efforts worked to give guests decent conditions, though Brandon Lepard of Fraser noted he’s looking forward to more snow on the trails.

Winter Park opened with 14 trails and 9 lifts available, which impressed Elana Teldoro of Seattle.

“I came just to see how it was because the resort has more open lifts compared to Vail,” Teldoro said.

Overall, guests on opening day shared the same passion for getting on the mountain as in past years.

Brandy Palm of Boulder taught herself to ski at Winter Park Resort last year and said she was looking forward to building her skills.

“I wanted to be somewhere familiar to get my ski legs back,” Palm said of coming to Winter Park.

Resort officials echoed the positivity of the guests, noting how important it is for them to be able to offer an opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy themselves during the pandemic.

“It’s been a long summer because of the early closure so people are amped to get out there,” Winter Park Spokesperson Jen Miller said. “We’re also asking guests to help us so they can enjoy a long season.”

The “Shred Another Day” guidelines remind visitors to follow COVID-19 restrictions, plan trips ahead, prepare for more time outside and not mix groups. For more information about the resort’s plans this season, go to http://www.WinterParkResort.com/ShredAnotherDay.