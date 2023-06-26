OPINION | Patrick Brower: Emergency property protection program launched

Zack Berkowitz with Hands 4 Hire performs property protection services for one of his clients in Grand County.

Hayden Lemke/Courtesy photo

Hands 4 Hire, a Grand County handyman service, is expanding its operations to provide 24/7 emergency, on-call property protection.

“We have seen a need for property protection that helps property owners feel safe and secure about their investments in real estate here in Grand County,” Zack Berkowitz said, the owner of Hands 4 Hire. “So we launched this unique program that gives contracted property owners a variety of property protection services so they can sleep at night, knowing their real estate investment is protected.”

Once contracted, owners get bi-annual wellness checks, immediate response to maintenance issues, lockout coverage, water loss assistance, preventative maintenance and more. Berkowitz has a team of local, in-county technicians on-call to respond in a timely manner to requests for assistance from the program’s members.

Berkowitz is offering this special property protection program as a contracted addition to his business Hands 4 Hire, based in Fraser and Winter Park.

Hands 4 Hire offers a range of handyman services, keeping rental properties in top shape and keeping tenants happy. The company assists with lock outs, heat loss issues, and a range of preventive and corrective maintenance.

Patrick Brower is the Enterprise Facilitator for the Grand Enterprise Initiative. He offers free and confidential business management coaching to anyone who wants to start or expand a business in Grand County. He is also the author of “KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage.” He can be reached by calling 970-531-0632 or at patrickbrower@kapoks.org .