 Outsmarting a trout | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Outsmarting a trout

News News |

Hunter Engelsen, 16, an employee of Headwaters Marina in Grand Lake, caught this lake trout Tuesday morning while fishing with his dad on Lake Granby.
Kristen Engelsen/Courtesy Photo
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User