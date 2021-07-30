UPDATE: Flash flood warning now includes Grand Lake





UPDATED 5:45 PM: A flash flood warning has now been issued for northeastern Grand County, including Grand Lake, until 8:45 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service reported that radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding could affect small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Grand Lake.

Heavy rainfall could cause flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area.

Some areas affected include the North Inlet in the town of Grand Lake, and the burned areas on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads.

Earlier, a warning was issued for the western portion of the East Troublesome Fire burn area. The warning also encompassed all of Williams Fork Fire burn area.

Due the heightened potential for flash flooding, especially in burn scars, people should avoid low-lying areas, streams, creeks and drainage areas.

Drivers should not attempt to cross flowing streams and never drive through flooded roadways.

There is also a heightened risk for mudslides and debris flows. Multiple mudslides have already closed Interstate 70 at the Glenwood Canyon. Transportation officials expect I-70 will remain closed through the weekend.