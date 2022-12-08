Peaks ‘n Pines presents quilts to Grand Lake veterans

Veteran Gary Windsor wrapped in his Quilt of Valor, which he was gifted with on Dec. 5, 2022.

Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild/Courtesy Photo

Two Grand County veterans, Gary Windsor and Ralph Green, received handmade Quilts of Valor from Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild this week.

A Peaks ‘n Pines member presented Windsor with his quilt at his home in Grand Lake on Dec. 5. Windsor signed up to serve in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old and served in Korea. When receiving his quilt, Windsor offered a funny quip — when his father saw all the medals on Windsor’s uniform, he questioned if his son had really been commended with the Good Conduct Medal.

On Dec. 7, a Peaks ‘n Pines member presented Green with his quilt in his Grand Lake home. Green served in the U.S. Air Force. He served for two years in Savannah, Georgia, then ended his career stationed in Germany in the military CIA. Green said both his mother and grandmother were quilters, and he appreciates the quilters of Peaks ‘n Pines.

Peaks ‘n Pines will deliver a quilt to another Grand County veteran on the first night of Hanukkah begins on Dec. 18.