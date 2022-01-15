Photos: Racers return for Snow Mountain Classic

The Snow Mountain Classic saw a wave of Nordic skiers on Saturday at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Racers couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day, with temperatures low but the sun shining bright on freshly groomed trails.

The race included a 15K and 7.5K option for skiers. The Classic was back to a traditional start this year, after last year saw a rolling start to comply with COVID-19 guidance.

Following the start of the bigger races, the Winter Park Competition Center hosted a children’s 3K and 1K classic race as well.