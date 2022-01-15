Photos: Racers return for Snow Mountain Classic
The Snow Mountain Classic saw a wave of Nordic skiers on Saturday at Snow Mountain Ranch.
Racers couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day, with temperatures low but the sun shining bright on freshly groomed trails.
The race included a 15K and 7.5K option for skiers. The Classic was back to a traditional start this year, after last year saw a rolling start to comply with COVID-19 guidance.
Following the start of the bigger races, the Winter Park Competition Center hosted a children’s 3K and 1K classic race as well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Photos: Racers return for Snow Mountain Classic
The Snow Mountain Classic saw a wave of Nordic skiers on Saturday at Snow Mountain Ranch.