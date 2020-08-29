Fishing Report: Pike don’t seem to want to bite in Williams Fork

Lake levels Williams Fork: 7,805.47 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,937.07 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,273.69 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Lake trout are hanging in 40-70 feet of water. The bite has picked up a bit this week with most days having a decent run in the morning.

Jigging is the best way to target lake trout right now. Browns and rainbows can be found near the surface at first light and between 15 and 25 feet of water by midmorning. Trolling at these depths has produced most of the browns and rainbows.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 91% and dropping. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Surface temp is 64 degrees warming to 67 late in the day.

Lake trout are biting well once you locate a group. We’re starting to see mixed age groups bunched up. Look for them in 80-90 feet of water. Small rubber grubs tipped with sucker meat worked on the bottom will get bites.

Rainbows are slow in the shallow water areas around the campgrounds. Your best bet is the deeper drop-offs bottom fishing with bait or casting small spinners in the inlet.

Kokanee trolling is slow, but trollers are catching a few in 40-50 feet of water, along with small lake trout. Fishing for northern pike is also slow. We’re seeing followers in the bays, but they don’t want to hit.

Lake Granby: A few rainbows are being caught from the banks with bait. The bite is best early and late in the day.

Trollers are picking up a few over the deeper water. Night fishing continues to improve for the browns. Minnow baits of large flies are getting bit. Lake trout are eating small grubs tipped with sucker meat. Try 60-90 foot depths, and the best bite has been before 11 a.m.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.