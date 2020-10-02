Polhamus Park pickleball courts prove that persistence pays off

Trustee Nick Raible (center) cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the Polhamus Park pickleball courts along with other Granby trustees and representatives, Recreation Director Julie Martin (second from left) and County Commissoner Merrit Linke (far right).

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Even since Polhamus Park started offering pickleball in Granby, players have been on the courts almost constantly.

The town celebrated the new amenity, which opened last month, with a ribbon cutting Thursday on the courts. Recreation Director Julie Martin gave some background on Granby’s love of pickleball at the ceremony.

Three or four years ago, players approached Martin asking for a public space to play the paddleball sport known as the fastest growing game in America.

“If you don’t know pickleball players, pickleball players are very persistent people,” she said.

The town first tried to paint lines on the asphalt near the elementary school, but that lacked fencing, wind guards and a gentle surface for playing. A second option was to add pickleball to the town’s tennis courts.

A few discussions made it clear that that wasn’t a good option either.

Martin decided to find the funds and build separate courts devoted to the sport, making the first free pickleball courts in the county.

She thanked the Town of Granby, the Grand County Commissioners, the Recreation, Open Space and Housing Foundation and the Grand Foundation for their contributions. There were also quite a few private individuals who donated to the courts, including a tennis player who made a generous contribution to ensure that pickleball would not interfere with his tennis playing.

Paula Sheridan and Barb Gardner, Granby pickleball players who spearheaded the efforts, also thanked Martin for all she did to bring the project together.

The courts are free to play. There is no reservation system at this time but players are asked to limit game time to an hour when others are waiting.

Free pickleball equipment rentals are available next door at Granby Town Hall during regular business hours.

Following the ribbon cutting, participants were given a pickleball demonstration. Martin emphasized that pickleball is an easy-to-learn game that anyone of any age can enjoy.

“I got my first demonstration yesterday. Anybody can play it,” she said. “It’s very fun.”

Martin added that next summer the recreation department will likely organize some pickleball play times based on skill level, lessons and/or events.