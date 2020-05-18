Police find man dead on US 40

After finding a deceased man on US Highway 40 Sunday night, authorities are trying to determine whether charges should be filed.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Colorado State Patrol discovered the scene of a car wreck near milepost 214 on US 40 in Granby where a deceased man was in the road, according to a news release.

An initial investigation by the Granby Police, Fraser Winter Park Police and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office found the man had been a passenger in a car heading west.

According to police, the man exited the car while it was still moving during a domestic violence incident. He was also struck by another car heading west.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The investigation closed US 40 between Thompson Road and Ten Mile Drive until 3:30 a.m.

A Granby police spokesperson said police continue to investigate whether charges will be brought.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office is investigating cause of death and will release the man’s name after his family is notified.