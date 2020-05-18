Police find man dead on US 40
After finding a deceased man on US Highway 40 Sunday night, authorities are trying to determine whether charges should be filed.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Colorado State Patrol discovered the scene of a car wreck near milepost 214 on US 40 in Granby where a deceased man was in the road, according to a news release.
An initial investigation by the Granby Police, Fraser Winter Park Police and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office found the man had been a passenger in a car heading west.
According to police, the man exited the car while it was still moving during a domestic violence incident. He was also struck by another car heading west.
Support Local Journalism
The investigation closed US 40 between Thompson Road and Ten Mile Drive until 3:30 a.m.
A Granby police spokesperson said police continue to investigate whether charges will be brought.
The Grand County Coroner’s Office is investigating cause of death and will release the man’s name after his family is notified.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User