Positive case of COVID-19 has ties to Grand County

While cases of COVID-19 in Grand County remain at one positive and one presumed positive, officials are reporting another positive case of COVID-19 with ties to the area.

On Sunday, Grand County Public Health received word that an individual who works in Grand County tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the person is not a resident of Grand County and will not be counted in the county’s positive cases.

Public health officials are currently conducting contact tracing and notifying people who had close or prolonged contact with the individual.

According to the release on the positive case, the individual was tested on March 17 and began self-quarantining as soon as symptoms were apparent.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were 22 pending tests and eight negative test results in the county on top of the positive and presumed positive cases.

If you are experience symptoms, call your primary care physician for an initial health screening and follow their instructions.

For more information related to the COVID-19 outbreak, go to co.grand.co.us/covid19 or covid19.colorado.gov.