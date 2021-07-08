Reports of bogus bills spur second arrest

Desotel



A second person has been arrested in relation to using forged money at several Fraser and Winter Park businesses earlier this spring.

Police arrested Aurora Desotel, 46, on Saturday on a felony forgery charge after allegedly connecting her to Ronald Fleagle, 45, who was convicted of forgery in June for using phony money at several businesses in the Fraser Valley.

Desotel was allegedly staying with Fleagle and two others at a condo in Fraser in March, when businesses began reporting counterfeit bills and Fleagle was arrested, according to her arrest affidavit.

While police were investigating the fake money, they received at least 12 reports of counterfeit bills from 16 local businesses.

According to the affidavit, a woman who looked like Desotel is seen on surveillance video at three different businesses between March 27 and March 29 paying or attempting to pay with forged $100 bills, including Safeway and Murdoch’s in Fraser, as well as Be… Boutique in Winter Park.

Fleagle was sentenced to two years in prison with two years of mandatory parole for forgery in a deal that made his sentence concurrent to sentences in Larimer, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Desotel is scheduled to be in court on July 20.